'Add DNA as a Preferred Source'
Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Landslides hit Mumbai's Jankalyan Society in Vikhroli amid heavy rains, 2 dead, here's what we know so far

‘Koi mera ghar todne ki koshish…’: Govinda’s wife Sunita Ahuja breaks down amid extra-marital affair rumours

Google Doodle celebrates start of Premier League 2025-26, know when and where to watch

Happy Janmashtami 2025: Top 10 wishes, messages, Facebook and WhatsApp status to celebrate lord Krishna's birth

Hillary Clinton says she’d nominate US President for Nobel Peace prize only under one condition; Trump reacts, ‘Start liking her…’

Donald Trump says 'No deal until there's a deal' after Alaska talks with Vladimir Putin: 10 points

Ukrainian President Zelensky releases video statement hours before US President Donald Trump and Russian President Putin meet in Alaska, says, 'Ukraine is ready to...', WATCH

Kangana Ranaut trashes dating apps, live-in relationships, calls them ‘unwomanly’: 'True gutter of our...'

Video: Massive explosion shakes New York after thick black smoke engulfs Manhattan

Trump-Putin meeting: Russia says 'interested' in ending war, 'I agree with Trump but...'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Landslides hit Mumbai's Jankalyan Society in Vikhroli amid heavy rains, 2 dead, here's what we know so far

Landslides hit Mumbai's Jankalyan Society in Vikhroli amid heavy rains, 2 dead

‘Koi mera ghar todne ki koshish…’: Govinda’s wife Sunita Ahuja breaks down amid extra-marital affair rumours

‘Koi mera ghar todne ki koshish…’: Govinda’s wife Sunita Ahuja breaks down

Google Doodle celebrates start of Premier League 2025-26, know when and where to watch

Google Doodle celebrates start of Premier League 2025-26, know when and where to

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Lord's victory, Virat Kohli's century: India's most memorable Independence Day cricket matches

Lord's victory, Virat Kohli's century: India's most memorable Independence Day

Independence Day 2025: From Sardar Udham to The Legend of Bhagat Singh, Border; 6 highest-rated Indian patriotic films on IMDb

Independence Day 2025: From Sardar Udham to Border, highest-rated Indian patriot

From Henna to Gadar Ek Prem Katha, Veer-Zaara: 5 cross-border love stories to watch this Independence Day

5 cross-border love stories to watch this Independence Day

HomeBollywood

BOLLYWOOD

Kangana Ranaut trashes dating apps, live-in relationships, calls them ‘unwomanly’: 'True gutter of our...'

Kangana Ranaut argued that relationships today have lost elegance and purpose, claiming dating apps attract only those seeking constant validation.

Latest News

Manisha Chauhan

Updated : Aug 16, 2025, 07:10 AM IST | Edited by : Manisha Chauhan

Kangana Ranaut trashes dating apps, live-in relationships, calls them ‘unwomanly’: 'True gutter of our...'
Image credit: Instagram

TRENDING NOW

Bollywood actor and politician Kangana Ranaut has stirred controversy yet again with her bold statements targeting dating apps, live-in relationships, and the evolving nature of modern romance. In a candid interview with Hauterrfly, the 39-year-old actress dismissed online dating culture entirely, calling it “degrading” and “the true gutter of our society.”

Ranaut argued that relationships today have lost elegance and purpose, claiming dating apps attract only those seeking constant validation. “I have never wanted to be on dating apps. Every woman and man has needs, but how we address them matters. Do we do it elegantly, or more crudely, like going out every night in search of someone? That’s what dating has become now, and it’s horrible,” she said, adding that she couldn’t imagine interacting with people who use such platforms.

Advocating for traditional matchmaking, the Emergency star suggested that people should find partners through workplaces, colleges, or arranged marriages. “You won’t find people like me on dating apps. You’ll only find losers there, the people who haven’t achieved anything in their lives. If you haven’t met anyone in the office or through your parents and relatives, and you’ve ended up on a dating app, imagine what sort of character you are,” she remarked.

Ranaut also voiced her disapproval of live-in relationships, calling them “not women-friendly.” Drawing from her own experiences and observations, she warned of the risks women face in such arrangements. “Marriages are important because they are a man’s promise to stay loyal to his wife. In live-in relationships, if you get pregnant, who will take responsibility? Men are hunters who can impregnate any woman and run away,” she said.

Concluding with a sweeping comment on gender differences, the actress claimed that no matter how much women empower themselves, “scientifically speaking, men can compartmentalise and women can’t.” Her remarks have sparked heated debate online, with supporters applauding her traditional stance while critics accuse her of reinforcing stereotypes.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
IPL 2026 trade: How Jos Buttler’s exit triggered rift between Sanju Samson and Rajasthan Royals?
How Jos Buttler’s exit triggered rift between Sanju Samson and Rajasthan Royals?
Why did star cricketer Akash Deep's 'dream car' land him in trouble? Car dealer suspended; Here's what exactly happened
Why did star cricketer Akash Deep's 'dream car' land him in trouble? Car dealer
Raj Kundra-Shilpa Shetty Rs 60 crore fraud case: Complainant Deepak Kothari claims 'Karza toh liya nahi...'; his audio call with businessman goes viral
Raj Kundra-Shilpa Shetty Rs 60 crore fraud case: Complainant Deepak Kothari clai
Will Artificial Intelligence wipe out humanity? Godfather of AI Geoffrey Hinton warns...
Will Artificial Intelligence wipe out humanity? Godfather of AI says...
Vece Paes, Olympic hockey bronze medallist, passes away at 80
Vece Paes, Olympic hockey bronze medallist, passes away at 80
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Lord's victory, Virat Kohli's century: India's most memorable Independence Day cricket matches
Lord's victory, Virat Kohli's century: India's most memorable Independence Day
Independence Day 2025: From Sardar Udham to The Legend of Bhagat Singh, Border; 6 highest-rated Indian patriotic films on IMDb
Independence Day 2025: From Sardar Udham to Border, highest-rated Indian patriot
From Henna to Gadar Ek Prem Katha, Veer-Zaara: 5 cross-border love stories to watch this Independence Day
5 cross-border love stories to watch this Independence Day
Independence Day: A look at highest-grossing Bollywood films released on August 15
Independence Day: A look at highest-grossing Bollywood films released on the day
Independence Day 2025: Bollywood celeb-inspired tri-colour attire to wear on August 15
Independence Day 2025: Bollywood celeb-inspired tri-colour attire to wear on Au
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE