Kangana Ranaut trashes dating apps, live-in relationships, calls them ‘unwomanly’: 'True gutter of our...'

Kangana Ranaut argued that relationships today have lost elegance and purpose, claiming dating apps attract only those seeking constant validation.

Bollywood actor and politician Kangana Ranaut has stirred controversy yet again with her bold statements targeting dating apps, live-in relationships, and the evolving nature of modern romance. In a candid interview with Hauterrfly, the 39-year-old actress dismissed online dating culture entirely, calling it “degrading” and “the true gutter of our society.”

Ranaut argued that relationships today have lost elegance and purpose, claiming dating apps attract only those seeking constant validation. “I have never wanted to be on dating apps. Every woman and man has needs, but how we address them matters. Do we do it elegantly, or more crudely, like going out every night in search of someone? That’s what dating has become now, and it’s horrible,” she said, adding that she couldn’t imagine interacting with people who use such platforms.

Advocating for traditional matchmaking, the Emergency star suggested that people should find partners through workplaces, colleges, or arranged marriages. “You won’t find people like me on dating apps. You’ll only find losers there, the people who haven’t achieved anything in their lives. If you haven’t met anyone in the office or through your parents and relatives, and you’ve ended up on a dating app, imagine what sort of character you are,” she remarked.

Ranaut also voiced her disapproval of live-in relationships, calling them “not women-friendly.” Drawing from her own experiences and observations, she warned of the risks women face in such arrangements. “Marriages are important because they are a man’s promise to stay loyal to his wife. In live-in relationships, if you get pregnant, who will take responsibility? Men are hunters who can impregnate any woman and run away,” she said.

Concluding with a sweeping comment on gender differences, the actress claimed that no matter how much women empower themselves, “scientifically speaking, men can compartmentalise and women can’t.” Her remarks have sparked heated debate online, with supporters applauding her traditional stance while critics accuse her of reinforcing stereotypes.