Kangana Ranaut to Uddhav Thackeray: 'Your ego will be destroyed, just like my house'

In a recent video put out by Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut on her verified Twitter handle, the star has launched a fresh attack against the Maharashtra government. Addressing the state's Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray in her video, Kangana said that his “ego will be destroyed” just like the way he broke her house.

She said, "Uddhav Thackeray, what do you think, by teaming up with the film mafia and by breaking my house, you have taken your revenge against me? Your ego will be destroyed, just like the way my house has been broken today. This is the circle of life, don't forget, it doesn't remain the same forever."

She also mentioned that she could feel what the Kashmiri Pandits must have gone through, their pain and trauma, when they were forced out of their homes in the 90s. She added that she will not only make a film on Ayodhya but also on Kashmiri Pandits.

Kangana shared the video with the caption, "Tumne jo kiya accha kiya (whatever you have done, is for the good).

Earlier, the actor alleged that she is being targeted because of her fight with the Shiv Sena.

Meanwhile, the Bombay High Court asked the BMC to stop the demolition at Kangana Ranaut’s office and asked the civic body to respond to her petition. The matter will now be taken up at 3 pm on Thursday.

Ranaut had approached the court after challenging the notice issued by the Mumbai civic body for ‘illegal construction’ at her office and had sought a stay on the demolition process. Sharing pictures of BMC officials demolishing parts of her Pali Hill office, Ranaut repeated her “my Mumbai is PoK now” remark. Her other tweet read, “Pakistan.”

The Bombay High Court on Wednesday stayed the demolition drive of Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut`s "illegal office" barely a couple of hours after the BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) squad started bulldozing the premises.

Even as the high court was hearing the matter, the BMC H-West Ward dozen-strong team, which was accompanied by a strong police posse, halted the demolition process awaiting the court orders.

However, a significant portion of the office premises from the inside and outside appeared to have been razed with massive bulldozers, JCBs, and other heavy equipment.

The fast-paced developments came barely hours after the BMC pasted a notice outside the office rejecting a reply filed by Kangana`s lawyer, Rizwan Siddique, to the Tuesday (September 8) notice in which the civic body had listed a series of violations in the ongoing works in her office.

The BMC Executive Engineer said that he was satisfied that the (illegal) works were being carried out and the actress had failed to produce the permissions/approvals/sanction for it as per the BMC laws.

"Therefore, the work carried out by you as mentioned in the notice schedule is declared as unauthorized," said the Executive Engineer.

He also said that the ongoing work on the premises was not stopped and warned that it is "liable for forthwith demolition at your risk, cost and consequences".

The notice also cautioned that the actress could face imprisonment of minimum one month up to one year besides penalties.

As per the notice, the violations include: merging of two bungalows, converting a ground-floor toilet into an office cabin, converting a storeroom into a kitchen, making an unauthorised pantry in the ground floor, adding toilets near the storeroom and a parking area, illegal partitions in first floor living room, an illegal meeting room in the "puja" room, converting a balcony into a habitable area besides a floor extension, etc.