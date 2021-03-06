"You will always remain sasti...," Kangana Ranaut to Taapsee Pannu over I-T raid jibe

The war between Kangana Ranaut and Taapsee Pannu just heated up on Saturday.

It all began when Taapsee, who never shies away from speaking her mind, recently reacted to the Income Tax raids that took place at her property a few days back.

Taking a dig at the IT raids, Taapsee took to Twitter and addressed the allegations made against her in a series of tweets. The actor said that there is no bungalow in her name in Paris or receipts of Rs. 5 crore payment to her. She even said that no raid had taken place in 2013 on her property either. She even mentioned in the postscript "not sasti anymore". his was in reference to a comment made by actress Kangana Ranaut's sister Rangoli in the past saying Taapsee was "sasti" (cheap).

She tweeted, "3 days of intense search of 3 things primarily. 1. The keys of the "alleged" bungalow that I apparently own in Paris. Because summer holidays are around the corner." The 'Pink' actor added in a second tweet, "2. The "alleged" receipt worth 5 crores to frame n keep for future pitching coz I've been refused that money before." "3. My memory of 2013 raid that happened with me according to our honourable finance minister. P.S- "not so sasti" anymore," she wrote in the last tweet.

Pat, came Kangana's response. "You will always remain sasti because you are sab rapists ka feminist? your ring master Kashyap was raided in 2013 as well for tax chori? government official's report is out if you aren't guilty go to court against them come clean on this ? come on sasti," tweeted Kangana as a retort.

The houses of filmmaker Anurag Kashyap and his partners from his production house Phantom Films as well as Taapsee were raided by the IT department earlier this week.

A search was also conducted on the premises of filmmaker Vikas Bahl, and executives of Kwan Talent management. There was a report that stated that income tax authorities found discrepancy and manipulation of income, running into crores