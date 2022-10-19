Kangana Ranaut to play Noti Binodini, know who she was

File photo

Kangana Ranaut is all set to star in an upcoming entertainer. The actress has decided to portray Noti Binodini, who ranks among the most recognizable figures in Bengali history.

Who is Noti Binodini?

The theatre culture in India was developed by the illustrious theatre superstar Noti Binodini. Over the course of her career, she played over 80 parts, including those of Pramila, Sita, Draupadi, Radha, Ayesha, Kaikeyi, Motibibi, and Kapalkundala, among others. She wrote her own autobiographies, making her one of the first South Asian theatre performers to do so.

Under the guidance of the theater's founder, Girish Chandra Ghosh, she performed her first significant dramatic part at the age of twelve in Calcutta's National Theatre in 1874. Sh e was a pioneering entrepreneur on the Bengali stage who combined European and local aesthetics to create contemporary stage makeup techniques.

Pradeep Sarkar, who has directed movies like Parineeti and Mardani, will direct this big-budget movie. The famed screenwriter Prakash Kapadia, whose credits include Tanhaji the unsung warrior, Padmavat, Devdas, and Black, wrote the intriguing comedy.

Talking about the project Kangana said, "I am a very big fan of Pradeep Sarkaar ji and very happy for this opportunity. Also this will be my first collaboration with Prakash Kapadia ji and Iam completely thrilled to be part of this remarkable journey with some of the greatest artist of this country".

Talking about Kangana's upcoming projects, she will be seen in Tiku Weds Sheru marks the first project produced by Kangana`s production house, Manikarnika Films. Helmed by Sai Kabir, the film stars Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Avneet Kaur in the lead roles. The film is all set to premiere exclusively on Amazon Prime Video. The official release date from the makers is still awaited. Apart from that, she also has the period drama Emergency in which she will be seen portraying the role of late Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.

Emergency marks Kangana's first solo-directorial film. Apart from Kangana, the film also casts Anupam Kher, Mahima Chaudhry, Vishak Nair and Shreyas Talpade in prominent roles. The official release date of the film is still awaited.