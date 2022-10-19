Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeBollywood

Kangana Ranaut to play Noti Binodini, know who she was

Kangana Ranaut is all set to star in an upcoming entertainer. The actress has decided to portray Noti Binodini.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Oct 19, 2022, 10:41 AM IST

Kangana Ranaut to play Noti Binodini, know who she was
File photo

Kangana Ranaut is all set to star in an upcoming entertainer. The actress has decided to portray Noti Binodini, who ranks among the most recognizable figures in Bengali history. 

Who is Noti Binodini

The theatre culture in India was developed by the illustrious theatre superstar Noti Binodini. Over the course of her career, she played over 80 parts, including those of Pramila, Sita, Draupadi, Radha, Ayesha, Kaikeyi, Motibibi, and Kapalkundala, among others. She wrote her own autobiographies, making her one of the first South Asian theatre performers to do so. 

Under the guidance of the theater's founder, Girish Chandra Ghosh, she performed her first significant dramatic part at the age of twelve in Calcutta's National Theatre in 1874. Sh e was a pioneering entrepreneur on the Bengali stage who combined European and local aesthetics to create contemporary stage makeup techniques. 

Pradeep Sarkar, who has directed movies like Parineeti and Mardani, will direct this big-budget movie. The famed screenwriter Prakash Kapadia, whose credits include Tanhaji the unsung warrior, Padmavat, Devdas, and Black, wrote the intriguing comedy. 

Talking about the project Kangana said, "I am a very big fan of Pradeep Sarkaar ji and very happy for this opportunity. Also this will be my first collaboration with Prakash Kapadia ji and Iam completely thrilled to be part of this remarkable journey with some of the greatest artist of this country". 

Talking about Kangana's upcoming projects, she will be seen in Tiku Weds Sheru marks the first project produced by Kangana`s production house, Manikarnika Films. Helmed by Sai Kabir, the film stars Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Avneet Kaur in the lead roles. The film is all set to premiere exclusively on Amazon Prime Video. The official release date from the makers is still awaited. Apart from that, she also has the period drama Emergency in which she will be seen portraying the role of late Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. 

READ: Kangana Ranaut wears saree worth Rs 600, says 'style is not a slave to international brands'

Emergency marks Kangana's first solo-directorial film. Apart from Kangana, the film also casts Anupam Kher, Mahima Chaudhry, Vishak Nair and Shreyas Talpade in prominent roles. The official release date of the film is still awaited. 

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Oral health: What causes tooth discoloration?
New Audi Q3 launched in India, see images of the luxury SUV
Rajpath is now Kartavya Path: PM Modi to unveil Rs 13,000-crore Central Vista Avenue tomorrow; see pics
Bank Holidays in September 2022: Banks to remain shut for 13 days next month, check state-wise list
Viral photos that sparked BTS' V, BLACKPINK's Jennie dating rumours
Speed Reads
More
First-image
SL vs UAE: Spinner Karthik Meiyappan takes first hat-trick of T20 WC 2022, Sri Lanka collapse at 117/5
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.