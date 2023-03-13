Search icon
Kangana Ranaut thanks team RRR for getting 'movie about torture, killing, colonisation of Indians' a win at Oscars 2023

Kangana Ranaut congratulates RRR Team and thanks them for getting a movie based on the suppression, torture, killing, and colonization of Indians appreciated on a world platform

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Mar 13, 2023, 11:33 AM IST

Today it’s a big day for every Indian and the Indian cinema as SS Rajamouli’s RRR song Naatu Naatu wins Oscar for Best Original Song and Kartiki Gonsalves’ documentary short film The Elephant Whisperers became the first Indian film to win Oscar as it grabs the award for Best Documentary short film at the 95th Academy Awards. It’s a proud moment for every Indian. Many celebrities and famous personalities congratulated the winners. Kangana Ranaut penned a note thanking team RRR for the proud moment.

On Monday, after RRR’s song Naatu Naatu won the Oscar for Best Original Song, Kangana Ranaut congratulated the team for the win and wrote, “Congratulations to the entire India. a movie about suppression, torture, killing, and colonization of Indians based on racial grounds gets appreciated on a world platform, number of Indians died just during one Bengal famine were way more than Jews died during the holocaust. Thank team RRR”

The actress earlier too appreciated the movie and called it a blockbuster. She has also praised SS Rajamouli on her Instagram story and said, ““SS Rajamouli sir has proved he is the greatest Indian film director ever. He has never ever given an unsuccessful film. Yet the best thing about him is not his success but his humility as an artist, sadagi (simplicity) as a person, and his great love for his nation and his dharma. Great to have a role model like you sir. Sincerely your fan.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kangana Ranaut will be next seen in Emergency as former Indian Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. The movie also stars Anupam Kher, the Late actor Satish Kaushik, and Milind Soman among others. The film has completed its shoot and the actress mesmerized everyone with the first look at the movie. The film was earlier going to be released in October 20, but to avoid the clash with the movie Ganpath, the release date got shifted, and is scheduled to hit the theatres in 2023.

