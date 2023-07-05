Search icon
Kangana Ranaut’s Tejas release date announced, sets clash with Amitabh Bachchan, Tiger Shroff’s Ganapath-Part 1

The release date of Kangana Ranaut's upcoming movie Tejas has been finally announced.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jul 05, 2023, 10:38 AM IST

Kangana Ranaut recently released her first production film, Tiku Weds Sheru. The actress is now set to woo her fans with her role as an Airforce Pilot in Tejas. The makers have finally announced the release date and the movie is set to clash with Tiger Shroff and Amitabh Bachchan’s movie Ganapath-Part 1

Ronnie Screwvala’s production house RSVP took to its Twitter account and shared the much-awaited release date of Kangana Ranaut’s film. Sharing the stills of Kangana Ranaut from the movie, they wrote, “Get ready for an adrenaline-filled adventure! Tejas, starring  @KanganaTeam is ready to take off on 20th October in a cinema near you!”

Helmed by Sarvesh Mewara, Tejas stars Kangana Ranaut as Air Force Pilot Tejas Gill. The story of the movie revolves around the extraordinary journey of Tejas Gill, an Air Force pilot, and aims to inspire and instill a deep sense of pride in the valiant soldiers who tirelessly defend our nation, confronting numerous challenges along the way. 

Kangana Ranaut’s Tejas is all set to hit the theatres on October 20 and will clash with Amitabh Bachchan, Tiger Shroff, and Kriti Sanon-starrer Ganapath-Part 1. Helmed by Vikas Bahl, Ganapath-Part 1 is a sci-fi action thriller. Earlier, Kangana Ranaut’s Emergency was going to clash with Tiger Shroff’s film, however, the actress shifted postponed her release. 

Other than Tejas, Kangana Ranaut also has Emergency in the pipeline wherein she will be seen essaying the role of Former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. The biographical film also stars Anupam Kher, Milind Soman, and late actor Satish Kaushik. The film is scheduled to release on November 24.

