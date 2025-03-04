She took a firm stance, defending Rashmika's rights as an artist. "Someone tries to strike tighten the screws...God will save us. God is always standing with all the artists," she said.

Rashmika Mandanna has been embroiled in a controversy surrounding her alleged decline of multiple invitations to attend the Bengaluru Film Festival. Critics have also accused her of disregarding her roots in the Kannada film industry, despite achieving success within it. The situation took a turn when Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar threatened artists who skipped film events in the state.



Kangana Ranaut reacts to DK Shivakumar's alleged threat to artists

Actress and BJP MLA Kangana Ranaut has now come out in support of Rashmika Mandanna and other artists, condemning Shivakumar's threats. The actress recently interacted with the media during her visit to the Sri Hosa Marigudi Temple in Kapu, She took a firm stance, defending Rashmika's rights as an artist. "Someone tries to strike tighten the screws...God will save us. God is always standing with all the artists," she said.

This development highlights the ongoing debate about the role of artists in promoting their home state's culture and events. Earlier, Shivakumar issued a veiled warning to the film fraternity, stating, "Take this as a warning or a request to the Film Chamber and the Academy for future events. This is not my event; it is yours. Does cinema only matter to twenty people? If the government does not provide support and permissions, filmmaking cannot happen. I, too, know where to tighten the nuts and bolts and whom to approach. Keep that in mind," he said.



Rashmika Mandanna's team on Bengaluru Film Festival row

The controversy sparked when Karnataka Congress MLA Ravikumar Gowda Ganiga has alleged that actress Rashmika Mandanna declined an invitation to attend the Bengaluru International Film Festival. He accused her of disregarding Kannada and the state, despite growing up in the industry there. Ganiga claimed to have proof that Rashmika's team refused the invitation, but the actress's team has vehemently denied these allegations, calling them "completely false".