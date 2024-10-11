As Jigra releases in cinemas, Kangana Ranaut takes another sly dig at Alia Bhatt. Without naming anyone, Kangana Ranaut predicted the fate of Alia's new film.

Alia Bhatt's actioner Jigra hits cinemas on Friday, October 11, and Kangana Ranaut has remarked on female-centric films that look like a sly dig at Bhatt again. Kangana had made statements about Alia several times, and seems like she did it again. Without naming the film or actor, Kangana dropped a note on her Instagram stories.

The note reads, "When you destroy female-centric films, and make sure that they won't work, they don't work, even when you make them. Read that again. Thanks." According to this note, Kangana's films were sabotaged by others, and she feels that it's a payback time for them.

Here's Kangana Ranaut's cryptic jibe at Alia Bhatt's Jigra

Interestingly, Kangana's film Emergency has faced several delays, and the new release date hasn't been announced yet. In her directorial, Emergency, Kangana plays former India's Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. The film was initially announced to be released in October–November 2023. Then the film was re-scheduled to release on 14 June 2024. But it was again postponed due to the Lok Sabha elections. The film was then scheduled to release on September 6, 2024. However, the movie again got postponed.

Kangana previous jibes at Alia Bhatt

During the release of Gangubai Kathiawadi, Without taking her name directly, Kangana Ranaut called Alia as 'Papa Ki Pari' in her first Instagram Story, which read as, "This Friday, 200 cr will be burnt to ashes at the box office...For a papa (movie mafia daddy) ki pari (who likes to keep a British passport) because papa wants to prove that romcom bimbo can act...Biggest drawback of the film is wrong casting…Yeh nahi sudhrenge no wonder screens are going to South and Hollywood films...Bollywood is destined to doom jab tak movie mafia has power"

Earlier, when a video of a little girl replicating Alia Bhatt's line from the film had gone viral, Kangana had written on her Instagram Stories, "Should this child imitate a sex worker with a beedi in her mouth and crude and obscene dialogues? Look at her body language, is it ok to sexualize her at this age? There are hundreds of other children who are being used similarly".

