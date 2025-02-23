Sanya Malhotra is busy enjoying the success of her latest OTT film Mrs, but Kangana Ranaut is not in sync with the drama and penned a long note of discontent. Kangana took her thoughts about the film to Instagram Stories, and without taking the film's name, she wrote that filmmakers should stop endorsing divorces and abandoning old parents.

Sharing her childhood memories of women in her house, she wrote, "Growing up I never saw a woman who didn't command her house, order everyone when to eat when to sleep and when to go out, asked her husband about every penny that he spent and he obligated, only conflicts were his boys' outings and frequent drinking evenings with friends, whenever papa wanted to eat out with us she scolded us all because cooking for us was her joy this way she could control many things including the hygiene/the nutrition of the food, elderly folks worked as nannies to her kids and emotional support system. Women of the house dadi, mumma, chachi are our ultimate queens and we hope to be like them, of course, there can be cases of devaluing women but let's stop generalising Indian joint families and demonising elderly people, also let's stop comparing women of the house with paid labour also the joy of building a home and raising kids with forced labour."

Kangana went on to criticise Bollywood for 'distorting' love stories and wrote "It is essentially for the elderly and the newborns, both are helpless, that is what shashtras say, our parents did everything for us and their elders but never questioned anything, they simply did. Too many Bollywood love stories have distorted the ideas of marriages. Marriage should be how it has always been in this country, it always had a purpose and the purpose was, dharma which essentially means duty. That's it, do your duty and move on, life is too short and fast, if you try to get too much validation or footage you will end up alone with your therapist."

Rananut went on to say not to endorse divorce, or abandon parents, and wrote, "Shashtras says there is no joy in other human being, there is no joy in success, wealth, marriage/in being single or in any other worldly pleasure, they never said these things can satisfy a human being, true joy lies in being united with paramaatma, if you seek joy to look for it in the right place, rest everywhere else do your duty doesn't try to extract joy, trust me it's not even there but by limited perception let's not dismantle social institutions like marriages, our biggest strengths our joint families, let's not endorse divorces, let's not encourage younger generations to abandon older parents, or not have babies. We as a nation must be rooted in our ancient wisdom to be able to reach our future goals."

On the work front, Kangana was last seen in Emergency. The film was also her directorial, and despite critical acclaim, the film failed at the box office.