Kangana Ranaut takes a playful dig at Girija Oak’s ‘national crush’ fame: ‘Apni khoobsurati ka istemaal'

Kangana Ranaut jokingly asked co-star Girija Oak to use her "national crush" popularity to promote Bharat Bhagya Vidhata during a recent promotional interaction.

Actors Kangana Ranaut and Girija Oak recently shared a light-hearted moment while promoting their upcoming film Bharat Bhagya Vidhata. During an interview, Girija spoke about being dubbed a "national crush" after a podcast clip of hers went viral, prompting a humorous response from Kangana.

Recalling the unexpected attention she received online, Girija said, "Mere ek podcast ki clip viral ho gayi... usme main kaisi dikhti hoon ispe bhot chaarcha hon lagi."

The actress, whose appearance in a blue saree became a talking point on social media, admitted that she found it difficult to take credit for the praise. "At the end of the day, mujhe aisa lagne laga ki ye to mera achievement hi nahi hai na, ye to mere genes hain," she said.

Reacting to her remarks, Kangana asked, "Acha aapki beauty ke liye (viral hui)." When the host reminded Girija that many people had started calling her a national crush, Kangana playfully praised her co-star.

"Are aap national crush rahi hain. This is unbelievable. We are very happy that you are in our film," Kangana said, before jokingly adding, "Please apni khoobsurati ka istemaal kar ke hamara film bhi promote kariye."

Girija, however, questioned the authenticity of such titles and said, "Ye kisi bhi cheez ka national hona, iska certificate kaha milta hai?" She added that while Kangana's national recognition was well established, she remained unsure about the legitimacy of her own "national crush" label.

The exchange ended on a humorous note, with Kangana pointing towards the host and referring to him as the internet's "devta."

About Bharat Bhagya Vidhata

Directed by Manoj Tapadia, Bharat Bhagya Vidhata is inspired by real-life events linked to the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks. Instead of focusing on the terrorists, the film highlights the courage and resilience displayed by the staff of Mumbai's Cama and Albless Hospital, who reportedly helped protect hundreds of patients during the attacks.

Kangana is expected to play a nurse in the film. The cast also includes Girija Oak, Smita Tambe, Amrutha Namdev, Esha Dey, Priya Berde, Suhita Thatte, Rasika Aghase, Aditya Mishra and Zahid Khan.

The film is backed by Pen Studios, Manikarnika Films and Paramhans Creations and is scheduled to release in theatres on June 12, 2026.