Kangana Ranaut takes a dig at Maha CM Uddhav Thackeray, his son Aditya Thackeray; says 'let’s see who fixes who'

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut returned to her hometown Manali, Himachal Pradesh on Monday, 6 days after she arrived in Mumbai. However, it seems like the verbal war between the Maharashtra government and her continues. In a fresh tweet on Monday, Kangana Ranaut targeted Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and his son Aditya Thackeray.

Kangana wrote, "Basic problem of Maharashtra CM is why I exposed movie mafia, murderers of SSR and its drug racket, who his beloved son Aaditya Thakeray hangs out with, this is my big crime so now they want to fix me, ok try let’s see who fixes who!!!"

Check out her tweet here.

Kangana Ranaut returned to Manali today after her brief stay in Mumbai. The actress had come home to Mumbai, only to find her house and office demolished by the BMC. She had been visiting the court, and even met the Maharashtra Governor on Sunday to discuss the matter.

While leaving Mumbai, Kangana tweeted, "With a heavy heart leaving Mumbai, the way I was terrorised all these days constant attacks and abuses hurled at me attempts to break my house after my work place, alert security with lethal weapons around me, must say my analogy about POK was bang on."

She also shared a quote in Hindi, which read, "[Translated] When the protectors are declaring to be devourers, turning alligators destroying the democracy, then considering me weak is their biggest mistake. By trying to scare off a woman and disregarding her, they are turning their own image to dust."

Kangana Ranaut met Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari at 4.30 pm on Sunday. She wanted to inform the governor about her ongoing tension with the state government. The actor has been facing a tiff with the Shiv Sena-led Maharashtra government after the latter demolished her house and office in Bandra.