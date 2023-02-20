Kangana Ranaut takes a dig at Hrithik Roshan and Diljit Dosanjh's acting skills: 'If someday I see them...'

Credit: Hrithik Roshan-Kangana Ranaut/Instagram

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut, on Monday, took a dig at Hrithik Roshan and Diljit Dosanjh's acting skills after a Twitter user called them his favourite actor. The actress retweeted his tweet and said that she never saw them act.

She tweeted, “I thought one does action and other one makes song videos, honestly never saw them act … can only tell if someday I see them act … if such a thing happens do let me know thanks #askkangana.”

I thought one does action and other one makes song videos, honestly never saw them act … can only tell if someday I see them act … if such a thing happens do let me know thanks #askkangana https://t.co/KabgFdKj3D — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) February 20, 2023

Netizens reacted to her tweet, and one of them wrote, “So 1- Guzarish ( 2010 ) 2 - super 30 ( 2019 ) 3 - koi mil Gaya ( 2003 ) So What were these movie all about ?HR acting in this movie we’re not according to you’re standards. And if so then you’re standards are below the standards of Indian public .” The second one said, “Flopstar just being jealous of superstars Kon laga esko tl mai mere.”

The third person wrote, “Come out of ur bubble Kangana....Hrithik is a very talented actor....much bttr than you!....” The fourth one said, “Hrithik in guzaarish>>> your whole career. I know now you'll say you have xyz national awards. Self-obsessed kangana didi...” The fifth person tweeted, “@diljitdosanjh as an actor Far Far better than all Bollywood actors, Any doubt please look at Jogi once available on Netflix...! 1984 Punjabi Movie One another masterpiece of Diljit...Most Versatile Actor of Indian Cinema.”

The sixth one said, “u worked with Hrithik in Krish 3...aankhe bandh karke acting kari thi kya? jo never saw them act bol rhi ho.” Another said. “Both Hrithik and Diljit are far more better actors than you!!!” One of the Twitter users wrote, “I believe your very good actress but just wished you were humble as there is no need to answer in bad vibes and critise other actors on their ability of acting... confidence is good but overconfident is dangerous...pleas please be kind even to your enemies.”

Read|Nysa Devgan, Aryan Khan attend Bhumi Pednekar's sister Samiksha Pednekar's birthday bash