Kangana Ranaut takes a dig at Deepika Padukone, tweets 'depression is consequence of drug abuse'

Kangana Ranaut who is leaving no stone unturned in bashing most of Bollywood celebrities once again took a dig at Deepika Padukone. The Panga actor took to her Twitter page and twisted Deepika's tweet 'Depression is a form of mental illness'. Kangana took a sarcastic jibe by writing saying depression is a consequence of drug abuse. Kangana has also earlier taken a dig at Deepika opening up about her mental illness.

The Judgementall Hai Kya actor tweeted, "Repeat after me, depression is a consequence of drug abuse. So-called high society rich star children who claim to be classy and have a good upbringing ask their manager,” MAAL HAI KYA?” #boycottBollywoodDruggies #DeepikaPadukone."

Check out the tweet below:

Kangana and Deepika's cold war is not new and has been happening for many years now. After DP dedicated her award to Ms Ranaut for her performance in Queen, the latter reacted to it by stating, "Yes, I heard about that, but I hope someday, she would tell me in person what she feels about my work. I would appreciate that a lot more."

The National Award-winning actor had earlier tweeted, "Ranbir Kapoor is a serial skirt chaser but no one dares call him a rapist, Deepika is a self-proclaimed mental illness patient but no one calls her a psycho or a witch, this name-calling is reserved only for extraordinary outsiders who come from small towns and humble families."

She also went on to write, "Repeat after me, depression ka dhandha chalane walon ko public ne unki aukat dikhadi #CBIforShushant #SushantSingRajput #1stStepToSSRJustice."