Switch to
हिन्दी
GO
LOGIN
logout
Switch to
हिन्दी
Home
Latest News
Kangana Ranaut takes a dig at CJP's Saurav Das, calls him 'useless': 'At his age, I had 2 National Awards'
India may face 100% US tariffs next as Senate pushes Russia sanctions bill, check other countries in list
Assam floods: 7 new deaths push toll to 75, over 3 lakh people affected, govt rolls out more relief measures
Assam floods: 7 new deaths push toll to 75, over 3 lakh people affected, govt rolls out more relief measures
'It's not funny': Krystle Dsouza finds mysterious note on car, asks if she should be worried; Watch
Sports
Who is Gulveer Singh? Meet first Indian to win Commonwealth Games medal in men's 10000m
Why did Gautam Gambhir's trusted aide Ryan ten Doeschate quit Team India?
Who is Sharmila Dhankar? Abuse survivor who scripted Commonwealth Games history
Commonwealth Games 2026 Day 6 schedule: Full list of Indian events, timings and medal chances
Who is Justin Greaves? Meet the first bowler to take five consecutive wicket-maidens in Test cricket
Entertainment
Kangana Ranaut takes a dig at CJP's Saurav Das, calls him 'useless': 'At his age, I had 2 National Awards'
'It's not funny': Krystle Dsouza finds mysterious note on car, asks if she should be worried; Watch
Shweta Tiwari’s ex-husband Raja Chaudhary claims he caught her with Cezanne Khan; Watch: 'Ye aapne aankhon se dekha’
Dev Anand's son, actor Suneil Anand dies at 70 due to heart attack in London
The Odyssey translator Emily Wilson blasts Christopher Nolan film: 'Gimmicky, abysmal, no sex scenes'
Videos
PM Modi News: Meta Apologises To PM Modi After Removing His Video From Facebook As 'Error’
CJP Protest: Party Claims Breakthrough After New Protest Threat, Centre Agrees To Withdraw FIRs
Commonwealth TT Championship 2026: Sutirtha Mukherjee Defeats Maldives' Fathimath Dheema Ali By 3-0
Ram Temple News: SC Sets Big Deadline For Ram Temple Theft SIT, Demands Status Report In 2 Weeks
Tamil Nadu News: Madras HC Cancels Govt Jobs For Karur Stampede Victims, Big Blow To CM Vijay & TVK
Business
Gold, silver prices today, July 29, 2026: Check city-wise rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata and more
ITR Filing Deadline July 31, 2026: 10 point checklist for taxpayers
Gold, silver prices today, July 28, 2026: Check city-wise rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata and more
Gold, silver prices today, July 27, 2026: Check city-wise rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata and more
Gold, silver prices today, July 26, 2026: Check city-wise rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata and more
Photos
Ranveer Singh in Padmaavat, Shahid Kapoor in Haider, Aparshakti Khurana in Gunmaaster G9: 5 actors who experimented with their on-screen characters
From Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, Chhaya Kadam: Actors who stunned fans going unrecognizable with incredible transformation
The Odyssey: Christopher Nolan's simplest film, inspiration from Ramayana; five reasons why Matt, Tom, Anne's film shouldn't be missed at all
Toy Story 5, Spider-Man Brand New Day: 4 Hollywood blockbusters in July that urge kids to rush in cinemas with family
In Pics: Alia Bhatt, Bobby Deol, Sonakshi Sinha, Boney Kapoor, Neena Gupta at Akansha Ranjan-Sharan Sharma's reception
India
India may face 100% US tariffs next as Senate pushes Russia sanctions bill, check other countries in list
Assam floods: 7 new deaths push toll to 75, over 3 lakh people affected, govt rolls out more relief measures
Assam floods: 7 new deaths push toll to 75, over 3 lakh people affected, govt rolls out more relief measures
'A defender of rapists': Rahul Gandhi slams Centre over Pralhad Joshi's appointment
Explained: Who is organising 'Gaadi March, Gandhi March', what they want and why
Education
Maharashtra TET paper leak: Alleged mastermind Bijendra Gupta arrested in Bihar
NTA warns NEET UG 2026 candidates against fake, AI-generated OMR sheets; legal action likely
NEET UG 2026 Topper: Who is Aryan Gupta? Doctor's son secures AIR 1, inspired by grandmother's cancer battle
NEET-UG 2026 retest results declared by NTA: Here's how to check your scorecard
Who is Vineet Gupta? Meet IIT graduate who helped thousands of Indian students study abroad, then built two of India's top private universities
Automobile
Why can't consumers choose pure petrol or E10? Centre explains why E20 is now the standard fuel
Centre claims E20 fuel does not damage engines, cites data from Maruti Suzuki and Hero MotoCorp
Maruti WagonR Flex Fuel: What’s price of India’s first ethanol car? Specs, mileage, and top features explained
Hyundai Creta 2026 Facelift Explained: What’s new, what’s gone, what it costs
Tata Motors to hike passenger vehicle prices from April 1 amid rising costs: Check revised prices
Investors
Webstories
DNA Explainers
Viral News
Her DNA
Lifestyle
World
Ezmall
GO
Advertisement
LATEST
Kangana Ranaut takes a dig at CJP's Saurav Das, calls him 'useless'
Assam floods: 7 new deaths push toll to 75, over 3 lakh people affected
Dev Anand's son, actor Suneil Anand dies at 70 due to heart attack in London
PHOTOS
VIDEOS
ENTERTAINMENT
Ranveer, Shahid: 5 actors who experimented with their on-screen characters
From Amitabh, Kamal Haasan, Chhaya Kadam: Actors with incredible transformation
The Odyssey: 5 reasons to watch Christopher Nolan's simplest film
Latest News
Bollywood
BOLLYWOOD
Kangana Ranaut takes a dig at CJP's Saurav Das, calls him 'useless': 'At his age, I had 2 National Awards'
Manisha Chauhan
Updated : Jul 29, 2026, 09:33 AM IST | Edited by : Manisha Chauhan
Image credit: Instagram
Add DNA as a Preferred Source
TRENDING NOW
Gold, silver prices today, February 8, 2026: Check city-wise rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata and more
Bomb threat to 9 Delhi schools, Bomb squad deployed
Sourav Ganguly slams PCB's India boycott threat, asks 'backing out of a World Cup for what?'
Who is Shivam Mishra? Son of Tabacco barron, owns luxury cars worth Rs 60 crore, crashes Lamborgini in Kanpur's posh area
After Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan, and Salman Khan, Vivek Oberoi's personality rights get protected
Uttar Pradesh: Ganga Expressway set to become major economic hub, high-speed rail link, residential zones planned, here's all you need to know
Delhi Coaching Center Flood: 5 Including Owner of Basement Arrested By Police | IAS Coaching Tragedy
Laughter Chefs 3 fees: Here's how much Krushna Abhishek, Elvish Yadav, Bharti Singh charge per episode, Karan Kundrra, Tejasswi Prakash, Jannat Zubair earnings revealed
The 50: Lion's real identity revealed, he is..., fans express their shock and surprise
Massive explosion in biotechnology company at China's Shanxi Province, 8 killed after trapped in Debris; what was the cause?
Triple suicide case: Grandfather of Ghaziabad sisters urge government to ban Korean game
Delhi HORROR: Two men, one woman bodies found inside parked car on Peeragarhi flyover; suicide by poisoning suspected; who were the victims?
Jeffrey Epstein files: Sex offender allegedly wanted to impregnate women at his ranch, create 'super race' of humans
Jeffrey Epstein files: New picture show sex offender dining with Elon Musk, Mark Zuckerberg
Gandiva Missile: Arjuna's Bow Reborn Today
Find your daily dose of All
Latest News
including
Sports News
,
Entertainment News
,
Lifestyle News
, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed-
Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Kangana Ranaut
Kangana Ranaut Saurav Das
Saurav Das
Cockroach Janta Party
CJP protests
Kangana Ranaut Instagram
Kangana Ranaut National Awards
Kangana Ranaut BJP MP
Kangana Ranaut Gen Z remarks
Gen Z protests
kangana ranaut latest news
Saurav Das statement
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Kangana Ranaut takes a dig at CJP's Saurav Das, calls him 'useless'
India may face 100% US tariffs next as Senate pushes Russia sanctions bill
Assam floods: 7 new deaths push toll to 75, over 3 lakh people affected
Assam floods: 7 new deaths push toll to 75, over 3 lakh people affected
'It's not funny': Krystle Dsouza finds mysterious note on car
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Ranveer, Shahid: 5 actors who experimented with their on-screen characters
From Amitabh, Kamal Haasan, Chhaya Kadam: Actors with incredible transformation
The Odyssey: 5 reasons to watch Christopher Nolan's simplest film
Toy Story 5, Spider-Man Brand New Day: 4 Hollywood films in July kids will love
In Pics: Alia Bhatt, Bobby Deol, Neena Gupta at Akansha-Sharan's reception
MORE
MOST WATCHED
PM Modi News: Meta Apologises To PM Modi After Removing His Video From Facebook As 'Error’
CJP Protest: Party Claims Breakthrough After New Protest Threat, Centre Agrees To Withdraw FIRs
Commonwealth TT Championship 2026: Sutirtha Mukherjee Defeats Maldives' Fathimath Dheema Ali By 3-0
Ram Temple News: SC Sets Big Deadline For Ram Temple Theft SIT, Demands Status Report In 2 Weeks
Tamil Nadu News: Madras HC Cancels Govt Jobs For Karur Stampede Victims, Big Blow To CM Vijay & TVK
MORE
Advertisement