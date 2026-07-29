FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
  • LATEST
Kangana Ranaut takes a dig at CJP's Saurav Das, calls him 'useless': 'At his age, I had 2 National Awards'

Kangana Ranaut takes a dig at CJP's Saurav Das, calls him 'useless'

Assam floods: 7 new deaths push toll to 75, over 3 lakh people affected, govt rolls out more relief measures

Assam floods: 7 new deaths push toll to 75, over 3 lakh people affected

Dev Anand's son, actor Suneil Anand dies at 70 due to heart attack in London

Dev Anand's son, actor Suneil Anand dies at 70 due to heart attack in London

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Ranveer Singh in Padmaavat, Shahid Kapoor in Haider, Aparshakti Khurana in Gunmaaster G9: 5 actors who experimented with their on-screen characters

Ranveer, Shahid: 5 actors who experimented with their on-screen characters

From Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, Chhaya Kadam: Actors who stunned fans going unrecognizable with incredible transformation

From Amitabh, Kamal Haasan, Chhaya Kadam: Actors with incredible transformation

The Odyssey: Christopher Nolan's simplest film, inspiration from Ramayana; five reasons why Matt, Tom, Anne's film shouldn't be missed at all

The Odyssey: 5 reasons to watch Christopher Nolan's simplest film

Latest NewsBollywood

BOLLYWOOD

Kangana Ranaut takes a dig at CJP's Saurav Das, calls him 'useless': 'At his age, I had 2 National Awards'

Latest News

Manisha Chauhan

Updated : Jul 29, 2026, 09:33 AM IST | Edited by : Manisha Chauhan

Kangana Ranaut takes a dig at CJP's Saurav Das, calls him 'useless': 'At his age, I had 2 National Awards'
Image credit: Instagram
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Kangana Ranaut takes a dig at CJP's Saurav Das, calls him 'useless': 'At his age, I had 2 National Awards'
Kangana Ranaut takes a dig at CJP's Saurav Das, calls him 'useless'
India may face 100% US tariffs next as Senate pushes Russia sanctions bill, check other countries in list
India may face 100% US tariffs next as Senate pushes Russia sanctions bill
Assam floods: 7 new deaths push toll to 75, over 3 lakh people affected, govt rolls out more relief measures
Assam floods: 7 new deaths push toll to 75, over 3 lakh people affected
Assam floods: 7 new deaths push toll to 75, over 3 lakh people affected, govt rolls out more relief measures
Assam floods: 7 new deaths push toll to 75, over 3 lakh people affected
'It's not funny': Krystle Dsouza finds mysterious note on car, asks if she should be worried; Watch
'It's not funny': Krystle Dsouza finds mysterious note on car
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Ranveer Singh in Padmaavat, Shahid Kapoor in Haider, Aparshakti Khurana in Gunmaaster G9: 5 actors who experimented with their on-screen characters
Ranveer, Shahid: 5 actors who experimented with their on-screen characters
From Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, Chhaya Kadam: Actors who stunned fans going unrecognizable with incredible transformation
From Amitabh, Kamal Haasan, Chhaya Kadam: Actors with incredible transformation
The Odyssey: Christopher Nolan's simplest film, inspiration from Ramayana; five reasons why Matt, Tom, Anne's film shouldn't be missed at all
The Odyssey: 5 reasons to watch Christopher Nolan's simplest film
Toy Story 5, Spider-Man Brand New Day: 4 Hollywood blockbusters in July that urge kids to rush in cinemas with family
Toy Story 5, Spider-Man Brand New Day: 4 Hollywood films in July kids will love
In Pics: Alia Bhatt, Bobby Deol, Sonakshi Sinha, Boney Kapoor, Neena Gupta at Akansha Ranjan-Sharan Sharma's reception
In Pics: Alia Bhatt, Bobby Deol, Neena Gupta at Akansha-Sharan's reception
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement