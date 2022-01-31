Headlines

Bollywood

Bollywood

Kangana Ranaut takes a dig at Canadian PM Justin Trudeau for 'hiding' ​amid protests, says 'karma strikes'

Kangana Ranaut, in reference to India’s farmers' protest in 2020, trolled Justin Trudeau about the ongoing unrest in Canada's Ottawa.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jan 31, 2022, 07:53 PM IST

On January 31, Kangana Ranaut took a dig at Justin Trudeau, who is the prime minister of Canada, on social media. The actress took to Instagram and trolled the prime minister about the ongoing protests in Canada's Ottawa.

Kangana Ranaut, in reference to India’s farmers' protest in 2020, wrote, “Canadian PM Trudeau was encouraging Indian protesters, now in the midst of protests in his country he is hiding at a secret location as protesters threaten his security. Hmm.. law of Karma strikes again.”

In the year 2020, during farmers' protests in India. PM Justin Trudeau stated, “I would be remiss if I didn’t start by recognising the news coming from India about the protest by farmers. The situation is concerning. We are all very worried about family and friends. We know that’s a reality for many of you. Let me remind you, Canada will always be there to defend the rights of peaceful protesters. We believe in the process of dialogue. We’ve reached out through multiple means to the Indian authorities to highlight our concerns. This is a moment for all of us to pull together.”

A number of people have shared videos and pictures of Ottawa’s protest on social media now. One social media user posted a clip and penned, “CANADA - The longest Convoy in the world. Truckers make their way with Supporters lining the way, cheering from bridges, delivering food, drinks and buying fuel. Trudeau has a problem here, a big one. #TruckersForFreedom #COVID19.” 

Meanwhile, Major Surendra Poonia also posted a video and wrote, “Karma Returns! Truckers protest in Canada intensifies, Canadian PM Justin Trudeau & his family left for a secret place due to security fears. He supported tractors on roads of Delhi now facing same in his own country #TruckersForFreedom2022.”

