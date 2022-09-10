Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeBollywood

Kangana Ranaut takes a dig at Brahmastra director Ayan Mukerji, says he 'tried to exploit religious sentiments'

Kangana Raanaut has now taken a dig at Ayan Mukerji, the director of Brahmastra.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Sep 10, 2022, 07:55 AM IST

Kangana Ranaut takes a dig at Brahmastra director Ayan Mukerji, says he 'tried to exploit religious sentiments'
File Photo

By now, everyone is aware of the strained relationship between Kangana Ranaut and Karan Johar ever since the actress passed a comment about nepotism on Koffee With Karan. Since then, she has targetted him, and has now taken a dig at Ayan Mukerji, the director of Brahmastra.

Kangana wrote on Instagram, “Everyone who called Ayan Mukerji a genius should be jailed immediately…he took 12 years to make this film, he replaced 14 DOP’s he shot for more than 400 days for this film and changed 85 AD’s and burnt 600 crores to ashes. Also tried to exploit religious sentiments by changing the film name from Jalaluddin Rumi to Shiva last minute because of Baahubali success…Such opportunists deprived people, success starved greedy people if called geniuses then it not manipulation but a well though of strategy to call din ko raat and raat ko din.”

Kangana Ranaut took to Instagram and slammed Karan Johar for ‘begging south stars’ for film promotions. She even called Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor’s film Brahmastra ‘disaster.’

Kangana wrote, “people like Karan Johar should be questioned for their conduct, he is more interested should be questioned for their conduct, he is more interested in everyone’s sex life than in his films scripts, he self admittedly buys reviews, stars, and fake collection numbers and tickets… this time around he tried to ride Hinduism and south wave.”

She added, “all turned pujaris and suddenly and begged South actor, writers and directors to promote their film… they will do everything but not hire competent write, director, actors and other talents… why not in the first place hire those they went begging to fix this disaster called Brahmastra.”

She also said that ‘anyone who says Ayan Mukerji is genius should be jailed immediately.' Ayan Mukerji is the director of the film Brahmastra which stars Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor. She wrote, “Everyone who called Ayan Mukerji a genius should be jailed immediately…. He took 12 years to make this film, he replaced 14 DOP’s he shot for more than 400 days for this film and changed 85 ADs and burn 600 crores to ashes…..”

 

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
In pics: Ek Villian Returns star Disha Patani looks like a 'doll' in her latest viral photos
Amazon Prime Day Sale 2022: Massive discounts on Apple iPhone 13, iPhone 12, iPhone 11
Benefits of oiling your hair in monsoon, know which hair oil will suit yours
Katrina Kaif Birthday: 6 times the Tiger 3 actress set internet on fire with her sexy photos
Streaming This Week: From Vikram to Ranveer vs Wild with Bear Grylls, OTT releases to watch
Speed Reads
More
First-image
PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana 12th installment: BIG update for farmer beneficiaries, know here
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.