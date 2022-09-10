Kangana Ranaut takes a dig at Brahmastra director Ayan Mukerji, says he 'tried to exploit religious sentiments'

File Photo

By now, everyone is aware of the strained relationship between Kangana Ranaut and Karan Johar ever since the actress passed a comment about nepotism on Koffee With Karan. Since then, she has targetted him, and has now taken a dig at Ayan Mukerji, the director of Brahmastra.

Kangana wrote on Instagram, “Everyone who called Ayan Mukerji a genius should be jailed immediately…he took 12 years to make this film, he replaced 14 DOP’s he shot for more than 400 days for this film and changed 85 AD’s and burnt 600 crores to ashes. Also tried to exploit religious sentiments by changing the film name from Jalaluddin Rumi to Shiva last minute because of Baahubali success…Such opportunists deprived people, success starved greedy people if called geniuses then it not manipulation but a well though of strategy to call din ko raat and raat ko din.”

Kangana wrote, “people like Karan Johar should be questioned for their conduct, he is more interested should be questioned for their conduct, he is more interested in everyone’s sex life than in his films scripts, he self admittedly buys reviews, stars, and fake collection numbers and tickets… this time around he tried to ride Hinduism and south wave.”

She added, “all turned pujaris and suddenly and begged South actor, writers and directors to promote their film… they will do everything but not hire competent write, director, actors and other talents… why not in the first place hire those they went begging to fix this disaster called Brahmastra.”

