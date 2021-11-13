Kangana Ranaut stuns in sequin dress with thigh-high slit at ‘Tejas’ wrap party

On Friday, Kangana Ranaut and the cast of her upcoming film Tejas danced the night away. On Instagram, the actor posted a slew of photos and videos from the party.

Sharing a close up of her look for the party, Kangana wrote on Instagram, “Tejas wrap party .. By our lovely producers @rsvpmovies .." She shared another photo to show off her sequinned bronze dress and wrote, “There is a song ringing in my head … Mere mehboob tujhe meri mohabbat ki kasam ….” She then went on to ask her fans for a caption for a new photo of herself. “I always run out of words while forming these captions…Suggestions please…” she wrote



Kangana wore a bronze-toned dress with a thigh-high slit to Tejas' RSVP Movies party. Rangoli Chandel, her sister, also attended the event.

Kangana Ranaut shared a boomerang of herself dancing with one hand on her sister's shoulder and the other on the shoulder of a friend.

Kangana Ranaut plays Tejas Gill, an Indian Air Force pilot, in 'Tejas'. Sarvesh Mewara wrote and directed the movie.

Kangana is also making headlines for a controversial comment she made on India's independence just days after being awarded the Padma Shri. She claimed that when the Narendra Modi-led administration took power in 2014, India gained 'real freedom," and she referred to the country's independence in 1947 as ‘bheek’, or alm.



Shiv Sena's mouthpiece Saamana said, “No one has ever insulted the freedom fighter in such a way. Kangana has said India did not attain independence in 1947, but it was a bheek and the country in a real sense got independence in 2014 (When Prime Minister Narendra Modi took office for the first time). India had to fight a freedom struggle to gain freedom from 150 years of slavery. Thousands of people had to sacrifice their everything. Terming the freedom, which was gained over the sacrifice of blood, sweat and tears, a bheek is treason.”