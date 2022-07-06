Kangana Ranaut starrer Dhaakad producer reacts to reports about selling his office to pay dues after film flopped

Dhaakad/File photo

Kangana Ranaut starrer Dhaakad turned out to be a massive flop at the box office. The film which was reportedly mounted on a budget of Rs 85 crore, earned only Rs 3 crore at the worldwide box office.

After having incurred a huge loss, it was reported in the media that the film's producer Deepak Mukut had to let go off his office to pay loans and dues. Now, the Dhakaad producer has responded to the media reports. In a recent interview, Deepak also shed light on why the film didn't do well at the box office and talked about reports that suggested the makers had a tough time getting an OTT release due to the film's dismal performance at the box office.

Talking about the reports that suggested he had to part ways with his office to clear dues, Deepak told Indian Express in an itnerview, "These are baseless rumours and absolutely wrong. I have already recovered maximum loss and whatever is left will be recovered in the due course."

Speaking about why the film performed poorly at the box office, he said, "We had made Dhaakad with a lot of conviction and it was a very well-made film. I don't know what went wrong but I would like to believe that it's people’s choice, what they accept and what they not and what they want to watch as well." He further added that according to the team, they were "proud to have made a good, female-led spy action thriller" while referring to it as a "genre less explored."

An action movie helmed by Razneesh Ghai, Dhaakad released theatrically on May 20 this year alongside Kartik Aaryan's Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. While the latter did phenomenally well at the box office, Kangana's move tanked.

Defending the film's poor performance at the box office and the various media reports on it, Kangana had shared on her Instagram Stories, "2019 I gave Manikarnika 160 cr ka superhit hit, 2020 was covid year. 2021 I gave the biggest film of my career Thalaivii which came on OTT and was a huge success. I see a lot of negativity but 2020 is the year of blockbuster—lock up hosting. And it's not over yet…I have great hopes with it."

Besides Kangana, Dhaakad also starred Saswata Chatterjee, Arjun Rampal and Divya Dutta in pivotal roles.