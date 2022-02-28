Kangana Ranaut starrer ‘Dhaakad’ gets new release date, to hit big screens in four languages

Kangana Ranaut is currently one of the most popular Bollywood actresses. Fans have been unable to remain calm since she unveiled her upcoming film 'Dhaakad.' The actress has been posting photos and videos from the set of her film, which has piqued the interest of her admirers. Arjun Rampal will also appear in the film alongside the actress. Kangana uploaded another still from the film on her Instagram account today, stating that the film will be released in four languages on May 27, 2022.

The multilingual Pan-India picture was supposed to be released in April, but the directors opted to postpone it until May because of the third wave that hit the country. Kangana may be seen clad in black with a gun in her hand and an intense expression on the battlefield in the photograph she uploaded.

The movie will be released in four different languages: Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam. After the box office success of 'Thalaivii,' based on the life of Jayalalitha, this is Kangana Ranaut's second pan-India film.

According to Pinkvilla, Kangana Ranaut says, “The film had to be made on a certain scale that had to be tailored to the vast vision of its makers. India has never seen a women action entertainer of this scale. A story as paramount as this should reach maximum eyeballs and I am happy to announce that Dhaakad would be released in multiple languages. I can’t wait for the audience to meet Agent Agni. She will blow their minds with her fury and power.”

'Dhaakad,' directed by Razneesh Razy Ghai, is produced by Deepak Mukut and Sohel Maklai, with Hunar Mukut as a co-producer. Dhaakad will be released on May 27, 2022, by Soham Rockstar Entertainment Pvt Ltd in collaboration with Kamal Mukut, Sohel Maklai Productions, and Asylum Films.