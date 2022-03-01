Kangana Ranaut spotted at airport in latest look with security guards, gets brutally trolled - WATCH

Kangana Ranaut, who has been making headlines since her controversial reality show 'Lock Upp' started streaming from February 27, was photographed at the Mumbai airport on March 1, Tuesday morning. Flaunting her hair bun and floral dress, the 'Manikarnika' actress walked confidently as paparazzi clicked her pictures.

The video was shared by the celebrity photographer Viral Bhayani on his Instagram account and has since then gone viral on the internet. In the video, security guards can also be seen surrounding Kangana, who was granted the Y-plus category of CRPF security by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) in 2020. Netizens mocked her using security for her personal gain and wrote comments such as, "Why they give security to her what she has done for nation jealous lady flop", and "My tax money for her security".

As she had her hair tied in a bun, netizens even compared her look with Aamir Khan's ex-wife Kiran Rao. One Instagram user wrote, "Ye kiran rao ko copy karne lagi kya... Next target amir khan (Now she has started copying Kiran Rao, her next target is Aamir Khan)", while another commented, "Ye to Aamir ki wife jesi lag rhi hai (She is looking like Aamir Khan's wife)".

The 'Panga' actress is these days busy taking 'panga' with Alia Bhatt for the success of her recently released film 'Gangubai Kathiawadi'. After indirectly calling the 'Highway' actress 'papa ki pari' on her Instagram Stories last week, she again took a dig at the film's box-office collections on Monday, February 28.



READ | ‘Movie mafia mathematics’: Kangana Ranaut targets ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’ box office collection

Terming it as 'movie mafia mathematics', she compared the collections of 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' with her own film 'Manikarnika' and wrote, "Movie mafia mathematics… 75 crores film does 43 crores in three days and they call it ultra disaster…160 cr film does 35 cr and it’s a super hit.”