Kangana Ranaut speaks up on Alia Bhatt, Taapsee Pannu, Swara Bhaskar, Karan Johar; here's how netizens reacted

Kangana Ranaut has once again spoken up on nepotism and bullying in the film industry. She has been trending after her interview while making a few claims in Sushant Singh Rajput's death case.

Post Sushant Singh Rajput's demise on June 14, 2020, Kangana had made a video in which she questioned how did Alia Bhatt receive an award for a 10-minute role in 'Gully Boy', while 'Chhichhore' went unnoticed. The actress elaborated on the same as she claimed that both 'Chhichhore' and 'Gully Boy' made the same Box Office numbers, and in fact, 'Gully Boy' was just a mediocre film. She questioned that if she could receive 'Padma Shri' for 'Manikarnika', then why not another award. She also questioned Zoya Akhtar receiving the 'best director award' over Nitesh Tiwari for 'Chhichhore'.

In another video which is going viral, Kangana said that the industry people would call Taapsee Pannu and Swara Bhaskar, who would make the 'Manikarnika' actress look like a mad person. Ranaut called them B-grade actresses, stating they are better looking and better actresses than Alia Bhatt, and questioned why are they still in the category if they love Karan Johar.

Fans have been reacting to the videos by sharing it on their profile. Kangana has also been trending on Twitter for a long time for the same reason.

Here are the videos:

Kangana Ranaut was previously in the news after she said that she would return her Padma Shri if there is no proof of her claims in Sushant Singh Rajput's demise. She said so in the same interview, where she also questioned how did Aditya Chopra leave Sushant Singh Rajput after the success of 'MS Dhoni: The Untold Story', and Karan Johar came in the picture, making 'Drive' with the actor for three years and not even giving the actor a theatrical release. Kangana challenged to interview the exhibitors live to talk about the situation, too.