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Kangana Ranaut sparks marriage rumours after wearing mangalsutra in viral video, fans react: Watch

Kangana Ranaut left fans confused after she was spotted wearing a mangalsutra and green bangles in a viral video, sparking speculation about a secret marriage.

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Manisha Chauhan

Updated : May 22, 2026, 08:41 AM IST | Edited by : Manisha Chauhan

Kangana Ranaut sparks marriage rumours after wearing mangalsutra in viral video, fans react: Watch
Image credit: Instagram
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A latest video of Kangana Ranaut has taken over social media, with fans speculating whether the actress-politician has secretly tied the knot. The buzz started after celebrity photographer Viral Bhayani shared a clip of Kangana stepping out of a house surrounded by bodyguards before getting into her car.

In the now-viral video, Kangana was seen dressed in a light pink suit set while wearing a mangalsutra and traditional green bangles, instantly triggering wedding rumours online. The actress, however, did not react to the paparazzi during the appearance.

Soon after the clip surfaced, social media users flooded the comment section with speculation. One user commented, “Mangalsutra?? She got married?” while another joked, “Who got barbaad by getting married to her.” Another curious fan wrote, “Isne kb shadi Karli?”

However, many fans were quick to dismiss the rumours and pointed out that the look was most likely part of a film shoot. One social media user commented, “Shooting chalu hogi.” Reports now suggest that Kangana’s appearance was linked to the shoot of Queen 2, which is tentatively titled Queen Forever.

According to reports, Kangana Ranaut has already started shooting for the sequel in Mumbai. The film is expected to mark her big Bollywood comeback after actively stepping into politics.

Kangana entered politics in 2024 after contesting the Lok Sabha elections from Mandi, Himachal Pradesh, on a Bharatiya Janata Party ticket. She went on to win the seat and has since been balancing her political responsibilities with selective film projects.

The original Queen, directed by Vikas Bahl, remains one of the most celebrated films of Kangana’s career. The comedy-drama featured her as Rani Mehra, a Delhi girl who decides to go on her honeymoon alone after her fiancé, played by Rajkummar Rao, calls off their wedding. The film also starred Lisa Haydon and became both a critical and commercial success. Kangana later won the National Film Award for Best Actress for her performance in the movie.

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