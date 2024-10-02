Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

DNA TV Show: What is happening at Sadhguru’s Isha Foundation?

Samantha Ruth Prabhu slams Congress' Konda Surekha for calling her divorce political conspiracy: 'Keep my name...'

'Desh ke pita nahi...': Kangana Ranaut sparks controversy over Gandhi Jayanti post, Congress calls her 'Godse bhakt'

'Maa ki yaad dila di': PM Modi writes to Neeraj Chopra's mother, expresses gratitude for homemade 'churma'

Who is changing Anil Ambani's fortune? How are Reliance Group companies becoming debt-free?

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
DNA TV Show: What is happening at Sadhguru’s Isha Foundation?

DNA TV Show: What is happening at Sadhguru’s Isha Foundation?

Samantha Ruth Prabhu slams Congress' Konda Surekha for calling her divorce political conspiracy: 'Keep my name...'

Samantha Ruth Prabhu slams Congress' Konda Surekha for calling her divorce political conspiracy: 'Keep my name...'

10 thirst trap, sexy photos of Malaika Arora

10 thirst trap, sexy photos of Malaika Arora

10 must-watch Indian crime thriller web series on OTT

10 must-watch Indian crime thriller web series on OTT

9 times XXX star Aabha Paul set internet on fire with sultry looks

9 times XXX star Aabha Paul set internet on fire with sultry looks

7 benefits of drinking garlic water

7 benefits of drinking garlic water

फ्लाइट के लैंड होते ही Pilot और क्रू के बीच रिश्ते... Air Hostess का चौंकाने वाला खुलासा

फ्लाइट के लैंड होते ही Pilot और क्रू के बीच रिश्ते... Air Hostess का चौंकाने वाला खुलासा

Shocking Video: नौकरी जाने से गुस्से में था BPO कर्मी, बस कंडक्टर ने टोका तो चाकू से गोद दिया, पढ़ें डराने वाली वारदात

Shocking Video: नौकरी जाने से गुस्से में था BPO कर्मी, बस कंडक्टर ने टोका तो चाकू से गोद दिया, पढ़ें डराने वाली वारदात

इस Blood group वाले लोगों को ज्यादा काटते हैं मच्छर, ये रहा कारण

इस Blood group वाले लोगों को ज्यादा काटते हैं मच्छर, ये रहा कारण

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
10 thirst trap, sexy photos of Malaika Arora

10 thirst trap, sexy photos of Malaika Arora

Kartik Aaryan, Triptii Dimri walk the ramp for Manish Malhotra at Namo Bharat event; see viral pics

Kartik Aaryan, Triptii Dimri walk the ramp for Manish Malhotra at Namo Bharat event; see viral pics

5 SUV cars with highest ground clearance under Rs 10 lakh

5 SUV cars with highest ground clearance under Rs 10 lakh

After Hassan Nasrallah's Death, This Cleric Is Now Tipped To Be Hezbollah Leader | Israel | Lebanon

After Hassan Nasrallah's Death, This Cleric Is Now Tipped To Be Hezbollah Leader | Israel | Lebanon

Hashem Safieddine, Cousin Of Hassan Nasrallah To Become Hezbollah's New Chief | Israel-Lebanon War

Hashem Safieddine, Cousin Of Hassan Nasrallah To Become Hezbollah's New Chief | Israel-Lebanon War

Israel Hezbollah War: Nasrallah's Death, A Turning Point for Hezbollah's Future? Experts Explain

Israel Hezbollah War: Nasrallah's Death, A Turning Point for Hezbollah's Future? Experts Explain

'Desh ke pita nahi...': Kangana Ranaut sparks controversy over Gandhi Jayanti post, Congress calls her 'Godse bhakt'

'Desh ke pita nahi...': Kangana Ranaut sparks controversy over Gandhi Jayanti post, Congress calls her 'Godse bhakt'

10 thirst trap, sexy photos of Malaika Arora

10 thirst trap, sexy photos of Malaika Arora

Watch: Aamir Khan visits ex-wife Reena Dutta after her father's death

Watch: Aamir Khan visits ex-wife Reena Dutta after her father's death

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

'Desh ke pita nahi...': Kangana Ranaut sparks controversy over Gandhi Jayanti post, Congress calls her 'Godse bhakt'

On Gandhi Jayanti, Kangana Ranaut paid homage to Lal Bahadur Shastri on his 120th birth anniversary through a post that appeared to downplay Mahatma Gandhi's stature as the Father of the Nation.

Latest News

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Oct 02, 2024, 11:09 PM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

'Desh ke pita nahi...': Kangana Ranaut sparks controversy over Gandhi Jayanti post, Congress calls her 'Godse bhakt'
Kangana Ranaut controversy
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Kangana Ranaut courted a new controversy on Wednesday with a social media post about Mahatma Gandhi and the former Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri on their birth anniversaries. The actor, who previously faced backlash for her comments on the farmers' protests, paid homage to Shastri on his 120th birth anniversary through a post that appeared to downplay Gandhi's stature as the Father of the Nation.

"Desh ke pita nahi, desh ke to lal hote hai. Dhanye hai Bharat ma ke ye Lal (The country does not have fathers; it has sons. Blessed are these sons of Mother India)", Ranaut wrote on her Instagram Stories. In a follow-up post, the actor credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi for carrying forward Gandhi's legacy on cleanliness in the country.

The post on Shastri and Gandhi has led to yet another row for the BJP MP from Mandi, Himachal Pradesh, with Congress leader Supriya Shrinate criticising Ranaut for her "lewd jibe" at Gandhi.

"BJP MP Kangana made this lewd jibe on Mahatma Gandhi's birth anniversary. Godse worshippers draw distinctions between Bapu and Shastri ji. Will Narendra Modi wholeheartedly forgive his party's new Godse devotee? There is the Father of the Nation, there are sons, and there are martyrs. Everyone deserves respect," Shrinate said in a post on X. In March, Shrinate herself had been embroiled in controversy before the Lok Sabha elections over an objectionable post regarding the actor.

Manoranjan Kalia, a senior BJP leader from Punjab, also criticised Ranaut for her latest remarks. "I condemn Kangana Ranaut's comments made on Gandhi ji's 155th birth anniversary. In her short political career, she has developed a habit of making controversial statements," Kalia said in a video posted on social media. "Politics is not her field. Politics is a serious affair. One must think before speaking. Her controversial remarks cause trouble for the party," he added. It was only last month that Ranaut faced backlash for advocating the return of the three farm laws repealed in 2021.

The Panga actress, who was elected as an MP from Mandi after the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, alleged that the farmers' agitation against the three farm laws was leading to a "Bangladesh-type situation in India", claiming that "dead bodies were hanging, and rapes were taking place" at the protest sites. Ranaut later retracted her statement, acknowledging that she should remember she is not just an artist but also a BJP member. (With inputs from PTI)

READ | This Karan Johar film was rejected by Hrithik, Saif, Shahid, became blockbuster, hero disappeared from Bollywood as...

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

'Resignations 2, trophies 0': Memes flood internet after Babar Azam quits ODI T20i captaincy

'Resignations 2, trophies 0': Memes flood internet after Babar Azam quits ODI T20i captaincy

8 Israeli soldiers killed in Southern Lebanon as troops battle Hezbollah

8 Israeli soldiers killed in Southern Lebanon as troops battle Hezbollah

Coldplay's lead singer Chris Martin makes huge announcement, says band will retire after...

Coldplay's lead singer Chris Martin makes huge announcement, says band will retire after...

Delhi Police detain Sonam Wangchuk, 150 Ladakhis again after release, indefinite fast continues

Delhi Police detain Sonam Wangchuk, 150 Ladakhis again after release, indefinite fast continues

'Like second birth': Rohit Sharma shares how Virat Kohli, Ravi Shastri helped him revive his Test career

'Like second birth': Rohit Sharma shares how Virat Kohli, Ravi Shastri helped him revive his Test career

MORE

MOST VIEWED

10 thirst trap, sexy photos of Malaika Arora

10 thirst trap, sexy photos of Malaika Arora

Kartik Aaryan, Triptii Dimri walk the ramp for Manish Malhotra at Namo Bharat event; see viral pics

Kartik Aaryan, Triptii Dimri walk the ramp for Manish Malhotra at Namo Bharat event; see viral pics

5 SUV cars with highest ground clearance under Rs 10 lakh

5 SUV cars with highest ground clearance under Rs 10 lakh

5 largest private jets in the world

5 largest private jets in the world

Cricketers to play multiple sports for their country

Cricketers to play multiple sports for their country

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement