'Desh ke pita nahi...': Kangana Ranaut sparks controversy over Gandhi Jayanti post, Congress calls her 'Godse bhakt'

On Gandhi Jayanti, Kangana Ranaut paid homage to Lal Bahadur Shastri on his 120th birth anniversary through a post that appeared to downplay Mahatma Gandhi's stature as the Father of the Nation.

Kangana Ranaut courted a new controversy on Wednesday with a social media post about Mahatma Gandhi and the former Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri on their birth anniversaries. The actor, who previously faced backlash for her comments on the farmers' protests, paid homage to Shastri on his 120th birth anniversary through a post that appeared to downplay Gandhi's stature as the Father of the Nation.

"Desh ke pita nahi, desh ke to lal hote hai. Dhanye hai Bharat ma ke ye Lal (The country does not have fathers; it has sons. Blessed are these sons of Mother India)", Ranaut wrote on her Instagram Stories. In a follow-up post, the actor credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi for carrying forward Gandhi's legacy on cleanliness in the country.

The post on Shastri and Gandhi has led to yet another row for the BJP MP from Mandi, Himachal Pradesh, with Congress leader Supriya Shrinate criticising Ranaut for her "lewd jibe" at Gandhi.

"BJP MP Kangana made this lewd jibe on Mahatma Gandhi's birth anniversary. Godse worshippers draw distinctions between Bapu and Shastri ji. Will Narendra Modi wholeheartedly forgive his party's new Godse devotee? There is the Father of the Nation, there are sons, and there are martyrs. Everyone deserves respect," Shrinate said in a post on X. In March, Shrinate herself had been embroiled in controversy before the Lok Sabha elections over an objectionable post regarding the actor.

Manoranjan Kalia, a senior BJP leader from Punjab, also criticised Ranaut for her latest remarks. "I condemn Kangana Ranaut's comments made on Gandhi ji's 155th birth anniversary. In her short political career, she has developed a habit of making controversial statements," Kalia said in a video posted on social media. "Politics is not her field. Politics is a serious affair. One must think before speaking. Her controversial remarks cause trouble for the party," he added. It was only last month that Ranaut faced backlash for advocating the return of the three farm laws repealed in 2021.

BJP MP कंगना ने महात्मा गांधी की जयंती के दिन यह भद्दा तंज कसा



बापू और शास्त्री जी के बीच में भेदभाव गोडसे उपासक करते हैं



क्या नरेंद्र मोदी अपनी पार्टी की नई गोडसे भक्त को दिल से माफ़ करेंगे?



देश के राष्ट्रपिता होते हैं, लाल होते हैं और शहीदे आज़म होते हैं. सबका सम्मान है pic.twitter.com/7m1E42nFJU — Supriya Shrinate (@SupriyaShrinate) October 2, 2024

BJP Senior leader Manoranjan Kalia says #KanganaRanaut has a habit of giving controversial statements, it's better she should pursue her film career as Politics is not her capacity.

Today kangana Ranaut posted a story on her Instagram account sharing a picture of Lal Bahadur… pic.twitter.com/M8h6xf0QWW — Akashdeep Thind (@thind_akashdeep) October 2, 2024

The Panga actress, who was elected as an MP from Mandi after the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, alleged that the farmers' agitation against the three farm laws was leading to a "Bangladesh-type situation in India", claiming that "dead bodies were hanging, and rapes were taking place" at the protest sites. Ranaut later retracted her statement, acknowledging that she should remember she is not just an artist but also a BJP member. (With inputs from PTI)

READ | This Karan Johar film was rejected by Hrithik, Saif, Shahid, became blockbuster, hero disappeared from Bollywood as...

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.