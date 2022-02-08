Kangana Ranaut sometimes loses ‘maryada’, says Manoj Tiwari

Kangana Ranaut often makes headlines for being vocal. Recently, during a press conference, she got into a heated argument with a journalist at the event during the question-answer session.

Now in an unfiltered interview with Samdish, actor turned politician Manoj Tiwari has given an example of Kangana’s critique of the Maharashtra state government. He also confessed calling Anurag Kashyap so that he can understand his problem with the central government. However, he could not understand.

On being asked about Kangana, he said that he would rather not talk about her or say anything related to her. When he was asked if he is afraid of the actress, the politician stated that he believes one should not keep her/her ‘opinions so blasting that it’. He further mentioned, Kangana ‘directly hits with them (her opinions)’.

On being asked to share examples, Manoj said, “Artists have a religion, or you should spell it out clearly if you have joined politics.”

When the interviewer asked if Kangana would join ‘active politics’, he opted not to answer. He said, he understood when Kangana spoke on Sushant Singh Rajput’s death. He mentioned, “and I guess, the Maharashtra state government was also slightly harsh on her. That, too, wasn't right. But you should stay courteous. You must put forth your views, but it is not in our country's culture to name someone with disrespect. Everyone should respect a person who holds the post of the chief minister. People also say such things about our Prime Minister and I want to tell them that one must respect those who hold major positions in our country. Criticise by all means, but with respect. Maryadit bhasha honi chahiye, aur Kangana kabhi kabhi bhasha me maryada kho jaati hai (Kangana often loses that respect).”

For the unversed, after Sushant’s death, the actress had targeted the Chief Minister of Maharashtra Uddhav Thackeray in her statements in the year 2020.