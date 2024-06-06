Twitter
Bollywood

Kangana Ranaut slapped by CISF personnel at Chandigarh airport, actress files complaint, video goes viral

Kangana Ranaut was slapped by CISF personnel named Kulwinder Kaur, and the actress-turned-politician filed a complaint against her.

Simran Singh

Updated : Jun 06, 2024, 06:15 PM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

On Friday, Bollywood actress and BJP MP Kangana Ranaut was slapped by a Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel at Chandigarh airport. According to the source, The actress-turned-politician was travelling to Delhi by UK707. 

After the security check-in when she was going to board the flight, LCT Kulwinder Kaur, from CISF Unit slapped her. The incident was captured on the phone and the video from the airport went viral on the internet. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

After Kulwinder slapped Kangana, Mayank Madhur, who was also travelling with the actress tried to slap the CISF officer. After the incident, Kangana filed a complaint against Kulwinder and demanded strict police action. 

This incident happened days after Kangana won the Lok Sabha elections from Mandi, Himachal Pradesh. According to the Election Commission website, The National Award-winning actor defeated Congress' Vikramaditya Singh by 74,755 votes. 

Kangana Ranaut reacts to her historic win at Mandi 

After Lok Sabha election results were announced, Kangana spoke to ANI, and said, "They will have to suffer the consequences of talking so low about a woman... And that is becoming clear today with the way we have got the lead. Mandi has not taken kindly to the insults for daughters."

Kangana Ranaut also took to her Instagram account to post a message of victory. She shared a photo with the caption, "Heartfelt gratitude to all the people of Mandi for this love and trust. This victory belongs to all of you, this is the victory of trusting Prime Minister Modi and the BJP, this is the victory of Sanatan, and this is the victory of honoring Mandi."

