Bollywood

Kangana Ranaut slams Subramanian Swamy questioning her becoming chief guest at Ramlila: 'I am arguably the greatest...'

"Deep rooted sexism and dormant lust for female body making you sound like a pervert", wrote Kangana Ranaut as she lashed out at Subramanian Swamy on X (Twitter) on Thursday.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 26, 2023, 04:34 PM IST

Kangana Ranaut performed the Ravan Dahan at the iconic Luv Kush Ramlila in Delhi on the occasion of Dussehra this week. Now, when the BJP leader Subramanian Swamy questioned why was she invited as a Chief Guest for the Ramlila, where usually the political leaders, including the Prime Minister of India, are invited to burn the Ravana's effigy, the actress slammed him.

It all started when a netizen put a photo of Kangana in a white bikini on X (formerly known as Twitter) and wrote, "Is she #KanganaRanaut? Only lady from Bollywood entertained by Modi govt?". Replying to them, Swamy questioned her being invited to the Luv Kush Ramlila and being given special security by the central government. "According to SPG gossip she is a 'frequent flyer'. Why should SPG gossip? Because of the organisation is overworked. Her being made chief guest in the Ramlila final day is the organisation’s conduct unbecoming of respect for Maryada Purushottam.", he said.

The multiple National Award-winning actress put out a lengthy reply against the politician. "With a swimsuit picture and sleazy narrative you are suggesting that I have nothing else to offer except for my flesh to get my way in politics ha ha I am an artist arguably the greatest of all time in hindi films, a writer, director, producer, revolutionary right wing influencer, had there been a young male mavrick instead of me who could possibly be a great future leader and deserving of guidance and mentorship would you still imply that he is probably selling his flesh to get his way in politics?", wrote Kangana.

She further added, "Deep rooted sexism and dormant lust for female body making you sound like a pervert. Women are not just for sex, they have other organs as well like brain, heart, hands, feet and everything else that a man has or it takes to be a great leader. So why not Mr. Subramanian?".

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kangana is awaiting the release of Tejas, which hits theatres this Friday on October 27. In the aerial actioner, the actress plays an IAF officer named Tejas Gill. Directed by Sarvesh Mewara, the film will clash at the box office with the emotional drama 12th Fail starring Vikrant Massey and directed by Vidhu Vinod Chopra.

