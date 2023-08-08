Headlines

Kangana Ranaut slams report claiming she has differences with Sunny Deol ahead of Gadar 2 release: 'No other actress...'

Kangana Ranaut and Sunny Deol starred together in the romantic comedy I Love New Year, which was released in the theatres in 2015 after multiple delays.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Aug 08, 2023, 02:47 PM IST

Ahead of Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel's Gadar 2 release this week, Kangana Ranaut reacted to a report which claimed that the actress didn't want I Love New Year, her romantic comedy with Sunny Deol, to release as she felt that the film, which saw multiple delays and finally hit theatres in 2015, would 'destroy her career'.

Sharing the news report on her Instagram Stories, the Panga actress said, "Gadar 2 will be the biggest opener of the year. Now I am feeling jealous, as my own film is the lowest opener of the year, here’s the tutorial on how to sling mud on others using Kangana’s name. This is to clarify I never said such a thing, I am a big fan of Sunny Sir. PS: No other actress except for me faces this kind of negativity on a daily basis."

In another Story, Kangana wrote, "People who get to know me or work with me they all say one thing unanimously, ‘Why there is such horrible media made perception about you? You are the most professional and amazing actor/director/artist we ever worked with.' This one thing I hear (on) a daily basis from every single person that I meet or work with and these people who work with me also go out of their way to tell the media how wonderful they find me. Yet the propaganda keeps getting bigger and bigger".



Meanwhile, on the work front, Kangana has three films lined up for release this year including the horror drama Chandramukhi 2 which hits theatres on Ganesh Chaturthi, the war drama Tejas which is slated to release on October 20 ahead of the Dussehra festival, and the political drama Emergency, which will arrive in cinemas on November 24.

READ | Kangana Ranaut slammed for saying Bhagavad Gita reference was her 'favourite part' in Oppenheimer: 'What a hypocrite'

 

