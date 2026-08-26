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Kangana Ranaut SLAMS Rahul Gandhi, hits at his 'smash the patriarchy' remark: 'Bharat Mata ki...'

Kangana Ranaut has attacked Rahul Gandhi again and slammed his 'smash the patriarchy' remark.

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Simran Singh

Updated : Aug 26, 2026, 07:59 PM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

Kangana Ranaut SLAMS Rahul Gandhi, hits at his 'smash the patriarchy' remark: 'Bharat Mata ki...'
Rahul Gandhi, Kangana Ranaut (Image source: File photo)
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Actor and BJP MP Kangana Ranaut on Wednesday hit back at Congress MP Rahul Gandhi over his "smash the patriarchy" remark, while also responding to the Leader of Opposition's comments on the controversy surrounding actor Kriti Sanon's outfit in a Raksha Bandhan advertisement.

Ranaut shared a post from the BJP's official Instagram handle on her Instagram Stories in response to Gandhi's remarks. The post featured an image of Rahul Gandhi asking a woman to "smash the patriarchy", to which she responds, "Bro, wait. Bharat Mata ki jai shuru karte hain."

The exchange in the post continues with Rahul Gandhi repeatedly urging the woman to "smash the patriarchy", while she raises several issues, including the Women's Reservation Bill, triple talaq, the Shah Bano case and the absence of a woman minister in Karnataka, which is ruled by the Congress.

Rahul Gandhi had backed Sanon and said, "What a woman wears, what she does, and where she goes - is her choice. Stop trolling women for exercising their freedom," he wrote on Instagram.

image

The controversy over Gandhi's "smash the patriarchy" remark began after his comments at the "Chhatron Ki Goonj" event in Pune on August 22. Addressing the gathering, Gandhi described women as "the biggest asset of India" and spoke about the role of women in society. Addressing the criticism head-on, Kriti questioned why a woman's clothing continues to be treated as a measure of her respect for culture.

Also read: Toxic X review: Forget netizens, even Yash's fans are calling it 'headache and total garbage', criticise film for basking only on 's*x and violence'

Sharing her thoughts on the social media platform Instagram, she wrote, "The essence of festivals is not in the clothes you wear; it is in the emotions and meaning you hold for the traditions. Rakshabandhan is a bond of protection. My sister and I tie rakhi to each other. We know we can protect each other no less than a brother would. We pray for each other's health, happiness & long life. And for us, this prayer and promise extends to our dogs too! After all, they are family! Also, when will we stop telling women what to wear?? Ethnic fashion has evolved over the years, but still a woman's respect for her culture is measured by just her clothes!! Culture & Traditions are in her heart, not in her neckline!"

Kriti's response came in the wake of strong reactions across social media platforms, including from actor and BJP MP Kangana Ranaut who also shared a note on her Instagram Stories. She wrote, "It's a wonderful time to be a woman. Our closets are full of variety of clothes, today's woman is a global woman. From cocktail dresses to lehenga cholis, jeans to saris, bikinis to salwar kameez, from all the options that are available to us today why would you tie your brother a rakhi in your bikini/undergarments? Where are all your styling options? Ha ha the advert looks intentionally creepy!"

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