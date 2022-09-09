Brahmastra: Kangana Ranaut slams Karan Johar for 'begging South stars to promote' Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor's film

Credit: Kangana Ranaut-Karan Johar/Instagram

On Friday, Kangana Ranaut took to Instagram and slammed Karan Johar for ‘begging south stars’ for film promotions. She even called Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor’s film Brahmastra ‘disaster.’

Kangana wrote, “people like Karan Johar should be questioned for their conduct, he is more interested should be questioned for their conduct, he is more interested in everyone’s sex life than in his films scripts, he self admittedly buys reviews, stars, and fake collection numbers and tickets… this time around he tried to ride Hinduism and south wave.”

She added, “all turned pujaris and suddenly and begged South actor, writers and directors to promote their film… they will do everything but not hire competent write, director, actors and other talents… why not in the first place hire those they went begging to fix this disaster called Brahmastra.”

She also said that ‘anyone who says Ayan Mukerji is genius should be jailed immediately.' Ayan Mukerji is the director of the film Brahmastra which stars Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor. She wrote, “Everyone who called Ayan Mukerji a genius should be jailed immediately…. He took 12 years to make this film, he replaced 14 DOP’s he shot for more than 400 days for this film and changed 85 ADs and burn 600 crores to ashes…..”

She added, “Also tried to exploit religious sentiments by changing the film name from Jalaluddin Rumi to Shiva last minute, because of Bahubali success…. Such opportunists, such creativity deprived people, success starved greedy people if you caked geniuses then it’s not manipulation but a well thought of a strategy to call din ko raat and raat ko din…”

Earlier, while talking about members of the Bajrang Dal protesting against them at Ujjain temple, director Ayan said, "I felt really bad that Ranbir and Alia did not come with me to darshan at Mahakaleshwar. There's a history to it. I had gone there before my motion poster had been released and I had told myself that before the release of the film, I would definitely go there. Both of them were very keen to come with me. And honestly, till the end, they were keen. But when we reached there and heard about the protest, I felt let me go alone."

He continued, "Eventually, I had gone to seek blessings for the film and that is for everyone. I just didn't want to take Alia there in her current condition. Eventually, when I went there I felt, they could have gone there and gotten their darshan. So that is on me. I felt very bad."

Ayan even reacted to the ongoing boycott trend for the film, and stated, "There is a line (in the film)- let the light come. And by that, I mean everything that is positive and spiritual in this life. With the whole marketing thing of this film, my aim is that we must only spread positivity because that is what the whole world needs. This film is so much a celebration of Indian culture, so deeply and naturally, I feel every single person is going to feel that when it releases in two days. So yes, that positive energy of the film will touch people.” Brahmastra will release in cinemas on September 9.