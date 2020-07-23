Kangana Ranaut slams Javed Akhtar, Farhan, Zoya; Vivek Agnihotri calls them 'Portrait of nepotism'

Amid the ongoing nepotism debate in Bollywood, filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri took to his Twitter account on Thursday and called Javed Akhtar, Zoya Akhtar, and Farhan Akhtar "portrait of nepotism". Vivek was reacting to a video clip in which the Akhtar family can be seen making an appearance in a show to discuss nepotism in the entertainment industry.

See his tweet here.

In another tweet, Vivek wrote, "Hahahahahaha. The most powerful nepotist family sitting together and discussing nepotism. Wow. sir tussi kamal ho. Kabhi hum jaise outsiders ko bhi bulao to kaarname batayein aapko Bollywood gangs ke. Or dissent is dead?"

Kangana's team also reacted on the same and said, "Dear Akhtars, #KanganaRanaut D/O AmarDeep Ranaut frm Manali evr asked you fr work or favour? Give everything u hv to ur children,hv u heard of live & let live?Why Bully someone’s daughter wen u love your own so much? Why did you call her to ur house& threaten her ? Pls ans this."

Apart from Vivek and Kangana, several other Twitter users called out the family. One user wrote, "If the Akhtars get to weight in on nepotism. Some future recommendations...A mesmerising conversation with Baba Ram Rahim on women's safety, Zakir Naik on communal harmony, a mesmerizing conversation with Maulana Saad on Corona & Xi Jinping on democracy."

Anurag Kashyap had a different take on the same as he retweeted celeb pictures and wrote, "This is nepotism by media ..? Why?? Because this is what you the audience wants to see .. So isn’t it nepotism by you the audience too??"