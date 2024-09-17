Kangana Ranaut slams Bollywood stars for endorsing tobacco, for 'backstabbing' nation: 'Aisi kya majboori...'

Kangana Ranaut slammed Bollywood actors for endorsing tobacco, and criticised the film industry for the item numbers that wrongly influence children. She even alleged that actors are paid in lakhs to promote anti-national agenda on their social media.

Kangana Ranaut slammed Bollywood actors for endorsing tobacco and even took a sly dig at Ranbir Kapoor's Animal. Actors like Shah Rukh Khan, Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar, and Tiger Shroff are seen promoting a pan masala brand, and before that many actors promoted these products on screen.

Kangana, who was seen participating in the recent news programme, strongly opposed them. The National Award-winning actress also alleged that these actors are always the first to backstab their own nation. While speaking at News18 Chaupal, she said, "Bollywood has ruined our nation. They should take onus for it. These actors show off their net worth but then endorse tobacco. What was their compulsion that they ended up chewing on the screen? These people stand together when it comes to anti-national agenda. They backstab our nation in return for money. They charge Rs 10 lakh, Rs 5 lakh or so for posting (Instagram) stories or on Twitter."

Then Kangana criticised the film industry for promoting khalnayak (villain) as nayak (hero). Kangana took a sly dig at Ranbir Kapoor's last blockbuster Animal without naming the film. She said, "The kind of films they are making, nayak has become the khalnayak now. Their heroes are goons, they chase and tease women, and rape them. They do not stand for their culture. Such are their heroes."

Kangana Ranaut on her upcoming film Emergency

Kangana Ranaut's upcoming movie, Emergency, which is based on the life of Former PM Indira Gandhi was scheduled for September 6. However, the film was postponed because of the delay in certification. The CBFC stalled the release of Emergency after several Sikh organisations and groups had objected to the portrayal of the community in the film. The Censor Board refused to give the film a clearance. But recently, it agreed to allow the film's release but only after certain cuts and factual backings to support the incidents shown in the film.

Speaking about the film's release delay, Kangana said, "Till when will we continue to play safe? I am being tortured. It is so embarrassing for me. We also faced losses. My movie was cancelled just four days back." Addressing the criticism of the portrayal of Jarnail Singh Bhindrawale, she added, "My film is ready to be released. It has received certification from the censor board. 4 historians supervised our films. We have the proper documents. There is nothing wrong with my film. But some people call Bhindranwale a saint, revolutionary or a leader. I don’t think 99 per cent of the people of Punjab consider Bhindranwale a saint. He is a terrorist, and if he is a terrorist, my film should be released.