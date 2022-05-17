Kangana Ranaut slams Bollywood celebs, says no one deserves to come to her home

Credit: File photo

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut, who has always been vocal about her thoughts, never fails to express her opinions. The actress has now said that no one from Bollywood deserves to come to her house.

In a recent interview, the actress stated that he has no friends from the industry and therefore, she wouldn’t want anyone to come to her home. During an interview with Curly Tales, when Kangana was asked to name three Bollywood celebs who she would like to invite, she stated, “Bollywood se to is seva ke layak koi bhi nahi hai. Ghar to bulao hi nahi bilkul bhi. Bahar kahin millo to thik hai ghar mat bulao (No one from Bollywood is worthy enough of this service. It's fine if you meet them outside but don't invite them home).

One being asked if she has friends in the industry, she stated, “nahi nahi, bilkul nahi, mere dost banne layak hain hi nahi ye log. Qualification chahiye hoti hai uske liye.”

Recently, Kangana expressed her dissatisfaction with Bollywood actors Akshay Kumar and Ajay Devgn in an interview when she was asked to react on Ajay's statement on 'Bollywood Bonhomie.' When asked if everyone supports each other, the actor gave a befitting reply. Ajay Devgn and Akshay Kumar do not promote Kangana Ranaut's films, she promptly responded.

In conversation with Mirror Now, Kangana said, “But Ajay Devgn will never promote my film. He will promote other films but will never promote my film. Akshay Kumar called me, quietly, to tell me ‘hush-hush’ that you know, I love your ‘Thalaivi’, but he will not tweet my trailer.” When asked Kangana why do you think so, she replied, “You need to ask them not me. I can’t answer on their behalf. Mr Bachchan tweeted my trailer and immediately deleted it. You might ask me why did he do that. I don’t know. You need to ask them.”