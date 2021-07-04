Rangoli Chandel calls Taapsee Pannu 'uncle', says 'feminine' Aditi Rao Hydari would be perfect for 'Haseen Dillruba'

After Taapsee Pannu’s ‘Haseen Dillruba’ received mild reviews post its release, Kangana Ranaut’s sister and manager, Rangoli Chandel has now taken a dig at the actor. Rangoli called Taapsee an ‘uncle’ and feels that ‘feminine’ Aditi Rao Hydari should’ve been cast in the film instead of her.

Taking to her Instagram stories, Rangoli ranted about she felt Taapsee was wrongly cast for the movie and ‘looked too athletic and strong' for the role whereas Aditi would’ve been perfect for the ‘vulnerable housewife’ role.

While sharing a photo of Aditi, Rnagoli wrote, ”I really don't get why beautiful talented actresses like Aditi don't get films like Haseena Dilruba, she would have been perfect in a role of modern yet vulnerable housewife who is desperate for love, who is beautiful yet complex, feminine yet fragile... why Tapasee uncle?? she looked too athletic and strong for that role ... why this Kangana hangover yaar... please there can be only one Kangana and can't be a sasti Kangana for sure, please look at other talents,also, don't ruin films with wrong casting yaar.”

In a separate Instagram story, she wrote, “I want to see her as Rani in Haseena Dilruba and not some uncle please. Spare me the torture.”

Both Kangana and Rangoli often take digs at actor Taapsee Pannu. On Friday, as the actor’s film ‘Haseen Dillruba’ released on Netflix, Rangoli shared a post of reviews that the film received. While staging Taapsee in the post, she wrote, “Mafia created fraud is being exposed but only in hush-hush whispers no one is openly saying it, so I decided to do the deed, a single tone actor who has absolutely no screen presence no range no real persona or screen presence, is being pitted against one of the greatest actors Indian cinema ever saw ... not only she openly mimics and copies Kangana but also calls her irrelevant and double filter, aaj isko bhi critics ne nanga kar diya. Ye gubbara bhi footna hi tha, foot gaya (the critics have shown her the truth. This balloon had to burst someday and it did).”

‘Haseen Dillruba’ stars Taapsee Pannu, Vikrant Massey and Harshvardhan Rane in lead roles. The film is about a woman whose heart longs to live like the words captured in a novel, but who finds herself entangled in the murder of her husband.