Kangana Ranaut signs another action film with 'favourite director' post Dhaakad, teases 'transformation' for role

On Thursday, April 13, Kangana Ranaut announced that she has signed up for an action film, and she will work with her favourite director. The upcoming film would be Kangana's second stint in the action genre after last year's Dhaakad. The 2022 film failed to make an impact at the box office.

Kangana announced that the news by sharing 3 photos on her Instagram as stories. Ranaut dropped some old photos of her from an event and acknowledged nutritionist Dr Anjali Mukerji for giving her a 'stunning' transformation during Krrish 3. The actress has collaborated again with the professional for the new actioner, and she has expressed her gratitude towards her Anjali.

In the first photo, Kangana wrote, "More than 10 years ago Dr @anjalimukerjee did the most stunning transformation for me for the role of a superhuman for movie Krrish." In the second photo, Kangana is posing with the professional and she wrote, "We are back again @anjalimukerjee might look younger than me, but her daughter is of my age... diet is everything and I am damm serious this time." Finally, she broke the news of her new film with the third photo, and wrote, "Another action film, another transformation...announcement coming soon with my favourite director."

On the work front, Kangana has multiple projects lined up for the release. She will soon be seen in Emergency with Anupam Kher, Satish Kaushik, and Shreyas Talpade. The film will also mark her directorial debut. Kangana will also be seen in the much-awaited sequel to Chandramukhi with Raghava Lawrence. Apart from that, Kangana will also be seen in Tejas.