Kangana Ranaut shares unseen pics from days at New York Film Academy, says Queen's success back then ended her struggle

Kangana Ranaut shares throwback pics from her days in New York Film Academy as her film Queen completes 9 years.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Mar 07, 2023, 01:38 PM IST

Kangana Ranaut/Twiter

Bollywood has given some of the most memorable and powerful woman-centric films and one such film that was loved immensely by the audience is Queen. Kangana Ranaut’s performance was widely praised for the movie and today Queen has completed 9 years. On the occasion, Kangana Ranaut aka ‘Queen of Bollywood’ shared her throwback pictures from the New York Film Academy.

On Tuesday, Queen completed 9 years and while sharing it, Kangana Ranaut wrote, “Nine years ago today this Indian classic released and blended the parallel and mainstream cinema and changed my life as well #9yearsofQueen

The actress celebrated 9 years of Queen and called the film life-changing and also shared the photos from New York Film Academy where she went to study when she lost all hope. She went to New York Film Academy to study an 8-week program in Screenwriting in 2014. The actress has also revealed earlier that she signed Queen just for money. In the pictures, young Kangana looks adorable In curly hair, a big smile, and well-styled clothes as she poses with her friends.

Two years ago, The actress revealed in a series of tweets that the movie Queen was the reward for all her struggles and wrote, “After almost a decade-long struggle I was told I am too good an actor to be a Bollywood leading lady, curly hair and vulnerable voice made it worse, I signed Queen thinking this will never release, signed it for money with that money I went to film school in New York”

The actress also revealed that “In Newyork, I studied screenwriting, and directed a small film in California at the age of 24 which gave me a breakthrough in Hollywood, after seeing my work a big agency hired me as a director, I buried all my acting ambitions, did not have the courage to return to India” she continued, “Bought a small house in the outskirts of LA in Calabasas, just when I left everything, Queen released, changed my life and Indian Cinema forever marked the Birth of a new leading lady and woman-centric parallel cinema”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kangana Ranaut will be seen next in Emergency as Former Indian Prime Minister Indira Gandhi and she also has Chandramukhi 2, starring Raghava Lawrence, helmed by P. Vasu in the pipeline. 

