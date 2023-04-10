Search icon
Kangana Ranaut drops throwback photo with her siblings, pens sweet note on Siblings Day: 'Siblings love was all about..'

Kangana Ranaut shares an adorable photo with her siblings and pens heartwarming lines wishing everyone on Siblings Day.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Apr 10, 2023, 02:11 PM IST

Kangana Ranaut/Instagram

Kangana Ranaut, the actress who is known for her bold and candid thoughts recently shared a couple of photos with a romantic shayari which led her fans to wonder if the actress is in love. Now, the actress has shared a throwback photo from her childhood with a heartwarming caption wishing everyone on Siblings Day.

On the occasion of Siblings Day, Kangana Ranaut shared a throwback picture from her childhood and wrote a sweet note about siblings' love. In the photo, young Kangana can be seen standing with her sister Rangoli and younger brother Akshit and added the theme song of the cartoon Tom and Jerry.

While sharing the photo the actress said, “As kids sibling love was all about getting thrashed by older sister for spying on her and telling mumma everything and beating rolu polu younger brother for being grandma's favorite child... haha it's only when you grow up and grow apart you find each other again you become friends first then you discover how special it is to have siblings..Happy sibling's day to all.”

Earlier while sharing pictures with her elder sister and younger brother, Kangana Ranaut tweeted, “My mother had a child before us who didn’t make it, I am the middle child caught between an older sister and younger brother often feel we are one consciousness split in three.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kangana Ranaut will be next seen in the self-directional Emergency which is a biographical film based on the 1977 Indian Emergency. The actress will be seen playing the role of Former Indian Prime Minister Indira Gandhi in the film. The biographical film also stars Anupam Kher, Visak Nair as Sanjay Gandi, late actor Satish Kaushik as Jagjivan Ram, and Shreyas Talpade as Atal Bihari Vajpayee among others. Other than this, the actress also has P. Vasu’s directional Chandramukhi 2 in the pipeline wherein she will be seen sharing the screen with Raghava Lawrence. 

Read Kangana Ranaut shares happy sunkissed selfies with romantic shayari in caption, fans ask 'koi mil gaya?'

 

