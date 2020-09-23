Kangana Ranaut shares old video of Anurag Kashyap talking about abusing a kid

After actor Payal Ghosh accused filmmaker Anurag Kashyap of sexual harassment, actor Kangana Ranaut has now shared an old video of Anurag talking about molesting a 'kid'.

Kangana has been continually going back-and-forth with filmmaker Anurag Kashyap, with both of them putting forward their contrary opinions about many things.

On Wednesday, taking to Twitter, Kangana wrote, "I spoke about emotional vultures/suicide gang who killed SSR and tried to push me to kill myself, many asked but why they do this to others? Listen to Anurag he is explaining how he used to molest a kid, they are people who are hurting but they think hurting others is the answer."

For the uninformed, Anurag is seen speaking about how he would slap a little kid when no one was around and later would hug the kid and cry in front of him. He then went on to reveal what happened when he was apprehended by the boy's parents in front of the principal.

Watch the video here.

In other news, in a recent development, a written complaint has been lodged against filmmaker Anurag Kashyap for the offences including rape, wrongful restraint, wrongful confinement, and outraging the modesty of woman under sections 376, 354, 341, 342 of IPC after the actor Payal Ghosh alleged that the director tried to force himself on her in 2014. Currently, Payal's statement is being recorded with the police officials.

On September 19, Payal took to her verified Twitter account to open up against Kashyap. She tagged the office of the Prime Minister of India in her tweet.

"@anuragkashyap72 has forced himself on me and extremely badly. @PMOIndia @narendramodi ji, kindly take action and let the country see the demon behind this creative guy. I am aware that it can harm me and my security is at risk. Pls help!," tweeted Payal.