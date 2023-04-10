Kangana Ranaut shares happy sunkissed selfies with romantic shayari in caption, fans ask 'koi mil gaya?'

Kangana Ranaut/Twitter

Kangana Ranaut is often seen sharing her bold thoughts on social media. The actress recently made headlines when she came in support of Priyanka Chopra after her ‘cornered in Bollywood remark’ and held Karan Johar responsible for it. Recently, the actress shared a couple of photos on Twitter and captioned them with a romantic line, now, the fans can’t stop wondering if the actress is in love.

On Sunday, Kangana Ranaut treated her fans with her adorable sunkissed photos and captioned the photos with a romantic line on Twitter. The actress wrote in Hindi, “Love is that spark, that doesn’t get ignited when you want to and it doesn't get extinguished when you try.” The actress was seen wearing a pink cut-sleeved top and letting her curly hair open in the pictures.

Kangana’s fans warmed the comment section with praises for her looks and some even thought the actress has fallen in love because of her caption. One of the comments read, “Natural himachali beauty.” Another fan wrote, “Natural himachali beauty.” Another comment read, “I think you are in love.” Another fan commented, “I think you are missing Hrithik.” “Wow.. finally you got someone. Stay blessed. Tell us who that guy is,” another comment read.

Kangana had earlier shared her thoughts on marriage in an interview with Times Now and the actress said, “I definitely want to be married and have babies. Five years from now, I picture myself as a mother, a wife, and, of course, someone who is actively engaging in the vision of a new India.” When questioned about her partner the actress said, "You will know soon.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kangana Ranaut will be next seen in the movie Emergency wherein she will be playing the role of Former Indian Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. The movie also stars Anupam Kher, Satish Kaushik, and Milind Soman among others. The film is set to release in theatres this year.

