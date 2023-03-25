Kangana Ranaut shares glimpse of last meal she had with Pradeep Sarkar: 'Won’t be able to..'

Kangana Ranaut-Pradeep Sarkar

National Award-winning director Pradeep Sarkar who breathed his last on March 24 helmed most of the commercial ads, music videos,s and some of the most memorable films like Parineeta and Mardaani. Bollywood as well as the television industry is mourning the loss of the filmmaker. Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut also expressed her grief on Twitter.

On Friday, Kangana Ranaut took to Twitter to express her grief on the loss of filmmaker Pradeep Sarkar and penned down an emotional note while recalling the last meal she had with him. The actress shared a video of eating Bengali food and wrote, “Last meal I had with Pradeep dada, he knew I love Bengali food, this was during Noti Binodini prep meet, that’s his hand in the first frame… Such terrible news, we were to meet as soon I got to Mumbai… My heart is sinking and I won’t be able to cope with this shocking news.”

Last meal I had with Pradeep dada, he knew I love Bengali food, this was during Noti Binodini prep meet, that’s his hand in the first frame…

Such a terrible news, we were to meet as soon I got to Mumbai…

My heart is sinking and I won’t be able to cope with this shocking news. pic.twitter.com/qkWUvl0QiX — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) March 24, 2023

While announcing the film last year in October, Kangana said, "I am a very big fan of Pradeep Sarkar ji and very happy for this opportunity. Also, this will be my first collaboration with Prakash Kapadia ji and I am completely thrilled to be part of this remarkable journey with some of the greatest artists of this country."

Pradeep Sarkar helmed some of the best advertisements and movies over the years. His last directional was Kajol-starrer Helicopter Eela which was released in 2018. He was reportedly also working with Kangana Ranaut for the next project Noti Binodini. The filmmaker also directed a number of web series like Cold Lassi and Chicken Masala and his last project was Zee5’s Duranga in 2022 starring Drashti Dhami and Gulshan Deviah.

The filmmaker passed away at 67. The last rites of Pradeep Sarkar were attended by many Bollywood and television celebrities that took place yesterday at the filmmaker’s residence in Mumbai. The entertainment industry is mourning the demise of the director.

