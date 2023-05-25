Kangana Ranaut shares glimpse of her evening in Haridwar, fans say ‘queen slaying’

Kangana Ranaut shares glimpse of her Haridwar trip

Kangana Ranaut was recently on a spiritual trip. The actress visited Haridwar and Kedarnath recently and now, the actress has shared a glimpse of her trip to spiritual places and fans can’t stop adoring her beauty.

On Wednesday, Kangana Ranaut took to her Instagram and dropped a video sharing a glimpse of her trip to Haridwar. The actress was seen enjoying the calm and scenic beauty of Haridwar. The video showed a glimpse of her candid moments where she was seen smiling at the camera while sitting near the Ganga river. The actress was seen slaying in a printed black suit salwar and completed her look with a blue dupatta and pair of Jhumkas. The actress looked radiant as she smiled at the camera.

Netizens were awestruck by her beauty and called her ‘Queen’. One of the comments read, “looking so beautiful.” Another wrote, “Serenity and happiness always.” Another wrote, “This smile is so precious, hope you always stay happy and blessed,” Another wrote, “Queen slaying.”

On her trip to Haridwar, Kangana Ranaut also interacted with media and opened up in support of same-sex marriage. The actress said, “Jo shaadi hoti hai, woh dil ke rishte hote hai. Jab logo ke dil mil gaye hai baaki kuchh logo ki jo preference hai, usme hum kya bol sakte hai (Marriages happen when two hearts meet. And when their hearts have met, who are we to say anything?).”

Meanwhile, Kangana Ranaut will be next seen in the movie Emergency wherein she will be playing the role of Former Indian Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. The movie also stars Anupam Kher, Satish Kaushik and Milind Soman among others. The actress also has Chandramukhi 2 in the pipeline wherein she will be seen sharing the screen with Raghava Lawrence. Helmed by P. Vasu, the film is scheduled to release in September.

