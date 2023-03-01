Kangana Ranaut shares first glimpse of her 'very dramatic look' from Chandramukhi 2 as she returns to sets

Kangana Ranaut has returned to complete the shooting for her upcoming film Chandramukhi 2.

Kangana Ranaut, one of the most versatile actresses in Bollywood, shared a glimpse of her looks from the sets of Chandramukhi 2 on her social media. The actress shared some photos from her dressing room and expressed her excitement as she returned to the sets of her upcoming film.

On Wednesday, Kangana Ranaut shared a couple of pictures with her team on Twitter as well as on Instagram. The actress looked excited to get back on sets as she wrote, "Back on the sets of my upcoming movie Chandramukhi 2 with me team...it’s a very dramatic look and situation…\we are all very excited about it".

Back on the sets of my upcoming movie Chandramukhi 2… with me team … it’s a very dramatic look and situation… we are all very excited about it pic.twitter.com/W6AIa5p2Ml — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) March 1, 2023

The Dhaakad actress also shared photos with her team on Instagram. The caption on the first pic read, “Back on Chandramukhi sets with my girls @neeta lulla @hairbyhaseena who love drama as well” and in the second pic, she called her team ‘unstoppable forces’ and wrote, “Happy to be reunited with these unstoppable forces @hairbyhaseena @chettiaralbert”.

As soon as Kangana Ranaut shared the photos, the actress’s fans got excited and commented, “We are so excited to see you as Chandramukhi”, another user wrote, “Can't wait for the official first look”. Another comment read, “Looking like a Queen as you should”. While her fans were busy showering love, some users also shared that it’s another flop in the making as some of the comments read, “What is the use? If it happens, it will be a flop as always” and “It will be a disaster”.

Meanwhile, on the work front, apart from Chandramukhi 2, Kangana Ranaut will be seen playing the role of former Indian Prime Minister Indira Gandhi in her upcoming movie Emergency which also stars Milind Soman, Anupam Kher, Shreyas Talpade, and Satish Kaushik in prominent roles. The actress’ self-directed movie is a biopic and will hit the theatres soon.

Read: 'No producer is bigger than the actor': Shailesh Lodha indirectly blames producer Asit Modi for leaving TMKOC