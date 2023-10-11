Kangana Ranaut shares 'fan moment' with Dale Steyn, promotes Tejas at India vs Afganistan World Cup pre-match

Kangana Ranaut was seen in the avatar of a female fighter pilot of the Indian Air Force at the pre-match event of India vs Afghanistan.

Kangana Ranaut is busy promoting her upcoming aerial actioner Tejas, and amid the promotions, former South African player Dale Steyn had a fan moment with the actress. Kangana arrived at Star Sports studio to promote her upcoming movie, in the avatar of a female fighter pilot of the Indian Air Force at the pre-match event of India vs Afghanistan. Steyn took this opportunity to click a selfie with Ranaut.

Dale shared the photo on Instagram with the caption, "Fan moment." Kangana Ranaut shared his photo on her Instagram story and acknowledged his admiration. Even Kangana said that he a fan of Dale, and wrote, "Likewise."

About Tejas

The trailer for Kangana Ranaut's next Tejas was released by the makers on Sunday, October 8 on the occasion of Air Force Day as the film celebrates the courage and valour of Indian Air Force officers. The multiple National Award-winning actress herself plays an IAF officer named Tejas Gill in the film.

The movie released its trailer recently and showcases high production, as well as more authentic portrayals of the Indian Air Force, and even shows India's own indigenously manufactured Light Combat Aircraft, HAL Tejas, in combat.

The upcoming aerial actioner is produced by Ronnie Screwala under his production house RSVP Movies and directed by Sarvesh Mewara in his directorial debut. The film's rousing music and background score is by Shashwat Sachdev. Aarif Sheikh and Hari K. Vedantam are the editors and cinematographers, respectively.