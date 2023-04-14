Search icon
Kangana Ranaut shares edited video praising Yogi Adityanath for Asad Ahmed encounter, reacts on being told it's fake

Kangana Ranaut shared a meme praising UP CM Yogi Adityanath following the encounter of gangster Asad Ahmed.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Apr 14, 2023, 12:22 PM IST

Kangana Ranaut

Kangana Ranaut was all praises for Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday. The actress shared a meme of the UP CM that was made following the encounter of gangster Asad Ahmed in the state on Thursday. However, the actress had a sharp retirt after many people pointed out that the video she shared was fake and edited.

Asad Ahmed, son of the jailed gangster Atiq Ahmed, was killed in a police encounter on Thursday. An edited video showed UP CM Yogi Adityanath sitting in a room watching the encounter on a screen. Sharing that meme on her Twitter handle, Kangana wrote, “No one like my Bhaiya (brother).” She later used the same wordings for a post in praise of Adityanath on her Instagram Stories on Friday morning.

There were a number of ressponses to her tweet saying the video was fake and edited. The original wa even deleted by Friday morning but Kanagana’s tweet stayed up. After an account tweeted at her saying, “Edited hai behenji (It’s edited, sister),” Kangana responded rather curtly, “Isn’t that evident...!!” Many of Kangana’s fans defended the actress saying she had knowingly shared the video as a meme as it was evidently edited.

On Friday morning, Kangana posted a supposed screengrab of the slain gangster Asad Ahmad. Alongside it, she wrote, “This is the reality of gangsters not what they show you in the movies. Just becauseyou are audacious doesn’t mean you are brave. Just because you have weapons doesn’t mean you are a soldier.”

Kangana recently announced that she will soon be returning to headline an action film and promised fans a ‘transformation’. Her last action film – Dhaakad – was a failure at the box office and grossed less than Rs 10 crore on a Rs 80-crore budget. The National Award-winner will be next seen as former PM Indira Gandhi in Emergency, which she has directed as well.

