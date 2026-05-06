Kangana Ranaut sets box office clash with Diljit Dosanjh, announces Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata based on 26/11 Mumbai attacks

Headlined by Kangana Ranaut, Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata is inspired by the true story of hospital staff who saved 400 lives during the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks in 2008. It will clash at the box office with Diljit Dosanjh-starrer Imtiaz Ali's Main Vaapas Aaunga on June 12.

Kangana Ranaut will be seen next in the thriller Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata, inspired by the true story of hospital staff who saved 400 lives during the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks, the acrtress-politician announced on Wednesday. Written and directed by Manoj Tapadia, the film is set inside Cama Hospital on the night of the 26/11 attacks and chronicles how nurses, ward boys, cleaners, lift operators, security staff and administrative workers held their ground as terror unfolded outside.

Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata to release on June 12

Sharing the first poster and Kangana's look as nurse from the film, her production house Manikarnika Films wrote on its social media handles, "Extraordinary story of ordinary people. The story of the night, when humanity stood taller than fear. When responsibility became sacrifice. When unity became duty. And courage saved lives. The untold story of India's real heroes. Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata releasing in cinemas on 12th June."

Kangana Ranaut is proud to be a part of Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata

"We usually celebrate big, dramatic acts of heroism, but real courage is much quieter, it steps in, stays back, and does what needs to be done. Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata tells an untold story of courage, sacrifice, humanity, and unity—of ordinary people who stood between terror and life itself. This is desh bhakti in its truest sense, where duty turns into action. I feel proud to be part of a story that pays tribute to those who held the city together in its toughest moments," Kangana Ranaut said in a statement.

Producer Jayantilal Gada and director Manoj Tapadia on Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata

Producer Jayantilal Gada of Pen Studios said the film reflects the spirit of the country through its people. "It brings that out through a story of a vulnerable time and strong women," he added. Director Manoj Tapadia said the film is "about the triumph of courage over fear, compassion over chaos, and sacrifice in the face of danger," adding that it honours ordinary people -- especially women -- who made life-and-death choices when it mattered most.

Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata cast and other details

The ensemble cast features Girija Oak, Smita Tambe, Amrutha Namdev, Esha Dey, Priya Berde, Asha Shelar, Suhita Thatte, Rasika Aghase, Aditya Mishra and Zahid Khan alongside Ranaut. Presented by Pen Studios, the film is produced by Pen Studios, Manikarnika Films and Paramhans Creations in association with Eunoia Films LLP and Floating Rocks Entertainment.

Kangana Ranaut vs Diljit Dosanjh

Kangana Ranaut-led Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata will clash at the box office with Diljit Dosanjh-starrer Main Vaapas Aaunga. The Imtiaz Ali-directed romantic drama also stars Naseeruddin Shah, Vedang Raina, and Sharvari. Produced by Sameer Nair and Deepak Segal of Applause Entertainment, along with Mohit Choudhary and Shibasish Sarkar of Window Seat Films, Main Vaapas Aaunga is an AR Rahman musical and releases theatrically on June 12.

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