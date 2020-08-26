Kangana Ranaut says 'willing to help, need protection from centre government' after NCB joins Sushant Singh Rajput probe

Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut took to her Twitter account on Wednesday and responded to the news of the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) joining the investigations that are already underway into the death of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

In a series of tweets, Kangana said that "many A-listers will be behind bars" if the NCB "enters Bollywood". Kangana tweeted, "If narcotics Control Bureau enters Bullywood, many A listers will be behind bars, if blood tests are conducted many shocking revelations will happen. Hope @PMOIndia under swatchh Bharat mission cleanses the gutter called Bullywood."

She further added, "I was still a minor my mentor turned tormentor used to spike my drinks and sedate me to prevent me from going to cops, when I became successful and got entry in to the most famous film parties I was exposed to the most shocking and sinister world and drugs, debauchery, and mafia."

Read her tweets here.

For the uninformed, after reports of new drug angle emerged in Sushant Singh Rajput death case, a WhatsApp chat between Rhea Chakraborty and an alleged drug dealer Gaurav Arya were also leaked. In the chats, Rhea is reportedly asked Gaurav about MD which is Methylenedioxymethamphetamine, a strong drug. The first chat is allegedly initiated by Rhea asking Gaurav, "'If we talk about hard drugs, then I have not used more drugs." This conversation took place in March 2017. She also asks him, "Do you have MD?"

In another chat with a person named Jaya Saha, who is reportedly also Rhea's friend, the former told the actor, "I have asked her to co-ordinate Shruti." This chat happened on November 25, 2019. Rhea also texts Jaya, "Thanks so much." To which Saha replied, "No problem bro, hope it will be helpful."

Sushant was found dead in his Bandra flat on June 14. The post-mortem report concluded he died by suicide. The probe was handed over to the CBI by the Supreme Court after it upheld the validity of a first information report (FIR) lodged by Bihar Police in response to a complaint filed by Rajput’s father, KK Singh.