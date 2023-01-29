Kangana Ranaut says its 'unfair to accuse India of hate' as fans have only given love to Shah Rukh Khan, Muslim actors

Kangana Ranaut has spoken about love for the Khans in India

Kangana Ranaut, on Saturday, again invoked the success of Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan to say that ‘hate and fascism’ don’t exist in India. The actress shared a tweet by a film producer which showed Shah Rukh fans celebrating the success of Pathaan. Kangana claimed that the response to Pathaan was proof that Muslim actors like Khan have only received love in the country.

Pathaan’s success has been called a ‘triumph of love over hate’ by many, including the likes of Alia Bhatt and Karan Johar. Many have said this is a symbol of people standing up for Shah Rukh and the hate he has faced from the right wing and those boycotting him. Kangana has disagreed with the notion, rubbishing the theory on her Twitter. On Saturday, she yet again raised the issue.

Quote tweeting producer Priya Gupta’ video of fans dancing to Jhoome Jo Pathaan, Kangana wrote, “Very good analysis… this country has only and only loved all Khans and at times only and only Khans. And obsessed over Muslim actresses, so it’s very unfair to accuse India of hate and fascism … there is no country like Bharat in the whole world.”

Very good analysis… this country has only and only loved all Khans and at times only and only Khans…And obsessed over Muslim actresses, so it’s very unfair to accuse India of hate and fascism … there is no country like Bharat in the whole world https://t.co/wGcSPMCpq4 January 28, 2023

The original tweet had read, “Big Congratulations to @iamsrk & @deepikapadukone for the runaway success of #Pathaan!!! It proves 1) Hindu Muslims love SRK equally 2) Boycotts controversies don’t harm but help the film 3) Erotica & Good music works 4) India is super secular.” Earlier Kangana had warned Bollywood to not ‘create a narrative’ that they are ‘suffering from Hindu hate’. She had also responded to tweets trolling her over her recent box office failure Dhaakad.

Pathaan, directed by Siddharth Anand, has taken the best-ever opening by a Hindi film with earnings of over Rs 400 crore globally in just four days. It is on course to break several more box office records and has marked the revival of Shah Rukh Khan’s career.