Kangana Ranaut says students' protests were not dominated by only Gen Z, throws open challenge, mocks Rahul Gandhi: 'I'm youth myself'

Kangana Ranaut has again clarified her stance on Gen Z protests and claimed that she called the entire generation 'gutter'. She went to mock Rahul Gandhi, and called herself youth leader.

Actress-politician Kangana Ranaut has again issued a clarification on her remarks affiliated with Gen-Z that she made during the students' protest. On Thursday, the Tanu Weds Manu star took to Instagram Stories and shared a video of herself speaking to the camera as she polished the clarification. Referring to a video of a Congress leader, Kangana said that her statement has been misconstrued.

Kangana Ranaut says students' protests were not dominated by Gen-Z

Kangana said, "A Congress leader said that I have called the youth of the whole country gutter chaaps. The youth of the whole country, if you only talk about Gen Z, then their population is going to be around 30-35 crores, and at Jantar Mantar, there were only about 10,000 people gathered there, out of which more than half were people like Shabana Azmi; you saw all types of age groups roaming."

Kangana clarifies she doesn't oppose youth, because she's among youngsters, mocks Rahul Gandhi

Kangana further mentioned that she isn't against the youth of this country, because she herself belongs to the community. "If we talk about the youth, we specifically talk about Gen Z; there were about 2,000 Gen Z there, so how are these people calling this a Gen Z protest? Like, the Gen Z of the whole country is calling this a protest. I specifically talked about the generation that was gathered here, Kangana said. She went on to challenge anyone who could prove her wrong and mocked Rahul Gandhi. The Queen actress said, "I am giving you an open challenge: tell me a specific quote of mine in which I have included the whole generation. Don’t run this useless agenda against me. I cannot be a youth opponent, because I am a youth myself, and not a 55-60-year-old youth like Rahul Gandhi."

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Why does Kangana have to clarify her stance multiple times?

In late July 2026, Kangana reacted to the Gen-Z-led protests at Jantar Mantar, calling some protesters 'Generation Gutter.' She accused and slammed them for crude language and behaviour. The actress also criticised some young women protesters, slamming them for flaunting "freedom without accountability."