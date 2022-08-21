Kangana Ranaut says she will sue Filmfare after being invited to attend award show, writes 'beneath my dignity...'

Kangana Ranaut/File photo

The nominations for the 67th Filmfare Awards 2022 were announced recently in which Kangana Ranaut was nominated in the Best Actress category for her performance in the film Thalaivii in which she portrayed the legendary actress-politician Jayalalithaa, who also served as the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu.

Now, the Panga actress has claimed that she has been invited to attend the awards ceremony scheduled on August 30 and has planned to sue the magazine as she says that it is 'beneath her dignity, work ethics and value system' to be a part of such 'corrupt' practices like Filmfare.

Taking to her Instagram Stories on Sunday, August 21, Kangana wrote, "I've banned unethical, corrupt and totally unfair practices like @filmfare since 2014, but since I have been getting many calls from them for attending their award function this year as they want to give me award for Thalaivii. I am shocked to know that they are still nominating me. It is beneath my dignity, work ethics and value system to encourage such corrupt practices in anyway, that is why I have decided to sue @filmfare..thanks".







Apart from the Emergency actress, the other nominees in the Best Actress category are Kiara Advani for portraying Captain Vikram Batra's love interest Dimple Cheema in Shershaah, Kriti Sanon for playing a surrogate mother in Mimi, Parineeti Chopra for playing a corporate executive on the run in Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar, Taapsee Pannu for playing an athlete subjected to gender testing Rashmi Rocket, and Vidya Balan for playing a forest officer in Sherni.

Previously, Kangana has been awarded four Filmfare Awards including Best Debut for Gangster, Best Supporting Actress for Fashion, Best Actress for Queen, and Best Actress (Critics) for Tanu Weds Manu Returns.