Kangana Ranaut says she wants to question Karan Johar over Brahmastra box office numbers, asks 'what's the desperation?'

Kangana Ranaut-Brahmastra-Karan Johar

Brahmastra starring real-life couple Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt in the lead roles is off to a phenomenal start at the box office. Per the team's official figures, the film grossed Rs 160 crore worldwide within the first two days of its release. Brahmastra hit theatres on September 9. Filmmaker Karan Johar, whose Dharma Productions is one of the producers of Brahmastra, recently took to Twitter to share the number. However, Bollywood diva Kangana Ranaut doesn't seem to be convinced with Brahmastra's official box office numbers.

In her Instagram Story, Kangana has expressed the wish to question Karan Johar over Brahmastra's box office figures. In a long note, Kangana wrote that she wants to understand why Karan Johar has been sharing the gross box office collection figures for Brahmastra and not nett collection. She further went on to question how a film that has reportedly collected Rs 60 crore nett can be declared a hit considering the Rs 650 crore budget it was made on.

Kangana asked Karan to enlighten her on the economics of the business as she took a dig at him saying that there seem to be different parameters for 'movie mafia' and underprivileged people like her.

READ: Brahmastra box office collection: Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor starrer becomes first Bollywood movie to top worldwide chart

Check out Kangana's post below:

Ranbir and Alia starrer crossed the Rs 160 crore-mark in gross box office collection worldwide in the first two days of its release, the makers said Sunday. Released on September 9, the first installment of the big-budget fantasy adventure epic starring Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Amitabh Bachchan had collected Rs 75 crore on its opening day. According to production banners Star Studios and Dharma Productions, the second day figures of Brahmastra Part One: Shiva stood at Rs 85, bringing up the total collection to Rs 160 crores. Directed by Ayan Mukerji, the film is reportedly mounted on a massive budget of over Rs 410 crore.

Brahmastra Part One: Shiva follows a deejay named Shiva, who sets out on a journey to find the origins of his special powers with Isha (Bhatt), a woman he falls in love with at first sight. Bachchan features as Guru, Shiva's mentor.

While the movie has received mixed reviews from critics for its story and dialogues, many praised director Ayan Mukerji's larger-than-life vision of the 'Astraverse' which blends Hindu mythology with elements of fantasy, something on par with VFX-dominated Hollywood superhero film franchises.

The film is currently available in theatres in 2D, 3D and IMAX 3D in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada, also stars Mouni Roy and Nagarjuna Akkineni.