Kangana Ranaut says she’ll marry within the next 5 years, reveals if it'll be arranged or love marriage: ‘I want to …'

Kangana Ranaut talks about her past relationships and opens up about her marriage plans.

Kangana Ranaut is currently busy promoting her upcoming movie Tejas. The actress talked about her marriage plans in a recent interview and revealed if it will be a love or arranged marriage.

In a recent interview with Times Now, Kangana Ranaut opened up about her marriage plans and said, “Every girl dreams of her marriage and of having a family. I am a completely family person, it is very important to me. I want to be married and have a family and it will happen before five years. It will be good if it is a mix of arranged and love marriage.”

Talking about her past relationships, the actress said, “You won't always get success in relationships. And you will be lucky if you don't get that success at a young age and that happened to me. I was so determined to make that thing work that if it had continued, I would have given all my years to it. Luckily that relationship didn't work for me at that time. I think God protected me, but this perspective comes very late in life.”

Talking about Tejas, the film is helmed by Sarvesh Mewara and stars Kangana Ranaut, Anshul Chauhan, Varun Mitra, Ashish

Vidyarthi, and Vishak Nair. The film's music is crafted by Shashwat Sachdev, while the lyrics are penned by Kumaar, Folk-Lore, and Shashwat Sachdev. Produced by Ronnie Screwala, the movie stars Kangana as Indian Air Force pilot Tejas Gill and is scheduled to hit the theatres on October 27.

Meanwhile, after Tejas, Kangana Ranaut also has another movie lined up, titled Emergency. The actress will be seen essaying the role of Former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi in the self-directional film which also stars Anupam Kher, Satish Kaushik, and Milind Soman in key roles. The film was earlier scheduled to hit theatres on November 24, however, now the film has been postponed to next year.

