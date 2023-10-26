Headlines

DNA TV Show: Analysis on execution order of 8 Ex-Navy officers in Qatar for allegedly spying

India gives 'Letter of Request' to France for buying 26 Rafale-M fighter jets for Navy

BJP's CM will be from backward class if elected to power in Telangana, says Amit Shah

This Padma Bhushan awardee, pan-India star worked as makeup artist in Sylvester Stallone's film, reason will shock you

Kangana Ranaut says she’ll marry within the next 5 years, reveals if it'll be arranged or love marriage: ‘I want to …'

Kangana Ranaut talks about her past relationships and opens up about her marriage plans.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 26, 2023, 06:24 PM IST

Kangana Ranaut is currently busy promoting her upcoming movie Tejas. The actress talked about her marriage plans in a recent interview and revealed if it will be a love or arranged marriage. 

In a recent interview with Times Now, Kangana Ranaut opened up about her marriage plans and said,  “Every girl dreams of her marriage and of having a family. I am a completely family person, it is very important to me. I want to be married and have a family and it will happen before five years. It will be good if it is a mix of arranged and love marriage.”

Talking about her past relationships, the actress said, “You won't always get success in relationships. And you will be lucky if you don't get that success at a young age and that happened to me. I was so determined to make that thing work that if it had continued, I would have given all my years to it. Luckily that relationship didn't work for me at that time. I think God protected me, but this perspective comes very late in life.” 

Talking about Tejas, the film is helmed by Sarvesh Mewara and stars Kangana Ranaut, Anshul Chauhan, Varun Mitra, Ashish
Vidyarthi, and Vishak Nair. The film's music is crafted by Shashwat Sachdev, while the lyrics are penned by Kumaar, Folk-Lore, and Shashwat Sachdev. Produced by Ronnie Screwala, the movie stars Kangana as Indian Air Force pilot Tejas Gill and is scheduled to hit the theatres on October 27. 

Meanwhile, after Tejas, Kangana Ranaut also has another movie lined up, titled Emergency. The actress will be seen essaying the role of Former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi in the self-directional film which also stars Anupam Kher, Satish Kaushik, and Milind Soman in key roles. The film was earlier scheduled to hit theatres on November 24, however, now the film has been postponed to next year.

